Columbia Banking System Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Verra Mobility to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASD:COLB) will replace Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASD:UMPQ) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Verra Mobility Corp. (NASD:VRRM) will replace Columbia Banking System in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 1. Columbia Banking System is acquiring Umpqua Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Columbia Banking System will have a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 1, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Columbia Banking System

COLB

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Umpqua Holdings

UMPQ

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Verra Mobility

VRRM

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Columbia Banking System

COLB

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

