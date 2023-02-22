The White House Historical Association Announces Official 2023 White House Christmas Ornament

Festive Holiday Wreath Inspired by Gerald R. Ford's Time in the White House

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association has released the Official 2023 White House Christmas Ornament: a festive holiday wreath, adorned on the front with decorations inspired by the handcrafted Christmas ornaments used in the White House during the Gerald R. Ford presidency.

(PRNewswire)

The only ornament of its kind, the Official White House Christmas Ornament is produced by the White House Historical Association, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, and made in America by a veteran-founded business. Each ornament helps fund the work of the Association's historians, researchers, and educators to open the doors to the rich history of the "people's house" for millions of Americans.

The Official 2023 White House Christmas Ornament features dolls, cherubs, doves, stars, flowers, gingerbread men, candles, and pentagon balls, along with red ribbons with the words "Christmas 2023" and "The White House." The ornament also includes these emblems related to the life and presidency of Gerald R. Ford:

"Troop 15" signifying Ford's success in earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievable rank in the Boy Scouts of America

A football bearing the number "48," which Ford wore when playing for the University of Michigan

An image of Liberty, the Ford family's famous dog, who had a litter of puppies while in the White House

A Bicentennial pin signifying President and Mrs. Ford's contributions to celebrating the 200th anniversary of America's founding

An emblem for the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) highlighting the first-in-class aircraft carrier commissioned to honor the thirty-eighth president as the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group

A gold plaque featuring a view toward the North Portico of the White House identifying Ford's time as president from 1974 to 1976

"The ornaments serve as a wonderful teaching tool designed to tell the story of the White House during a specific presidency or anniversary," said Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association. "Through these collectibles, we've been able to further our mission to protect, preserve, and provide public access to the rich history of America's Executive Mansion."

The White House Historical Association has created the Official White House Christmas Ornament since 1981. Each ornament sequentially honors a president or White House anniversary. Collecting and giving the official ornaments has become a holiday tradition for families across the United States and abroad.

The Official White House Christmas Ornament is available at shop.whitehousehistory.org.

About The White Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $100 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org.

(PRNewsfoto/White House Historical Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White House Historical Association