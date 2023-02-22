Virtual Internet announces completion of New Virtual 5G

A New Virtual 5G App, Cloud and Service

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Virtual Internet, the leader in Software 5G (Fifth Generation) Mobile Broadband technology announced it had competed work on a new version of Virtual 5G App and Global Virtual 5G Mobile Broadband service, both to be released Worldwide.

Virtual 5G is 5G

Virtual 5G is Software based 5G Mobile Broadband. 5G, Fifth Generation Mobile Broadband, is faster than existing networks, enables greater bandwidth, and improves Internet Services in both urban and rural areas. Virtual 5G was and is the only Software with the proven ability over millions of users, to bring 5G service to 2G, 3G, and 4G Mobile Devices over Cellular, Wi-Fi and Satellite and to supercharge the performance of native 5G mobile devices.

Virtual 5G --first and only of its kind

Virtual 5G was already the highest performing App of its kind; Virtual Internet has created a faster, better version of Virtual 5G, and an improved ecosystem of Apps that run over the Global Virtual 5G Network.

Virtual 5G; a Billion bits per second

As part of the New Virtual 5G, we have enhanced the Virtual 5G engine, capable of speeds in excess of 1Gbps; 5G Mobile Broadband is defined as only 50 Mbits (Million) per second. A complete upgrade of a successful platform like Virtual 5G that already had many millions of downloads is extremely rare. There are times where there is a chance to make a huge leap forward without taking a step back; when that occurs, those opportunities need to be seized. As a result, Virtual 5G's platform now delivers better service, and is of greater value to users and partners alike.

The new Virtual 5G has incorporating emerging Internet technologies, with increased performance on Mobile Clients and Cloud Servers.

Billions of Users

QUIC is being brought to billions of people; and Virtual 5G is leading a part of that. Virtual 5G has now been engineered to incorporate QUIC, a cutting-edge Internet technology.

QUIC is used in more than 50% of all connections from the Chrome web browser to Google's servers. In addition, Microsoft's Edge (from the open-source Chromium browser), Apple's Safari browser and Firefox browsers all support QUIC. As of 2022, more than 75% of Meta's (Facebook) internet traffic used QUIC. Most technology companies use QUIC by taking advantage of prebuilt QUIC supported Apps (e.g., Browsers), Servers and Services. Uber, which relies on its Mobile App, where both drivers and end users are mobile in countries worldwide with varying levels of connectivity, has seen the benefit of QUIC by leveraging QUIC for their Android App; Uber has used pre-packaged QUIC through the Cronet Library; a Chromium network stack available to Android apps as a library. Cronet handles requests of apps used by millions of people on a daily basis, such as YouTube, Google App, Google Photos, and Maps. As Uber has discovered, Cronet library at times fails to load for certain Android devices, showing QUIC is most valuable when implemented at the protocol level into a platform for Apps to run upon, which is what Virtual 5G has accomplished.

Google, Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), ADARA

QUIC has been implemented at the protocol level by only the leading companies in the industry. In addition to Google, Microsoft has implemented its versions (MSQUIC), along with Facebook (Meta) (mvfst), Akamai Technologies (QUIC-GO). Now ADARA, the parent of Virtual Internet, has joined these companies by implementing its own version of QUIC; QUIC+, which has been enhanced with ADARA's Performance AI.

Virtual 5G provides a VPN service for Free

Virtual 5G delivers a VPN service for free, where VPN services often charge $200 annually. With Virtual 5G the traffic is multiply encrypted with both novel and standards-based encryption at the protocol levels. Virtual 5G's Global Network delivers both Performance and Security in a design that keeps all information about connections it carries private.

Virtual 5G; implements both QUIC and TCP

While QUIC aims to be nearly equivalent to TCP, but with much-reduced latency, there are limitations to both QUIC and TCP. Virtual Internet has engineered out those limitations. Virtual 5G integrates both advanced ADARA QUIC (QUIC+) and ADARA TCP (QuickStart+) and has engineered them to work together.

ADARA has merged an advanced implementation of both ADARA QUIC UDP (QUIC+) and ADARA TCP (QuickStart+) in the Virtual Internet platform; and deployed these in the Virtual 5G App and the Virtual 5G Global Network. ADARA QUIC+ features enhanced API's, Control Plane, Data Plane, Optimizations, and Congestion Control Algorithms, with future enhancements to make QUIC+ the most capable of all QUIC implementations.

QUIC can support multiple congestion control algorithms (CCA's); in 5G, the performance of a CCA can depend on the position of the 5G device since the position can determine the location of the bottleneck and the level of variability. Virtual 5G with QUIC offers a solution that works consistently across multiple scenarios and overcomes these and issues in use of QUIC in 5G Mobile Broadband.

ADARA and Virtual Internet support all these CCA versions of QUIC, as well as its own advanced CCA in QUIC+, along with the DLSP AI Engine and multiple architectural and operating improvements to QUIC and combined with Virtual Internet's 5G Mobile Broadband technology.

QUIC's importance to 5G

Verizon Digital Media Services started building QUIC across its entire content delivery network to improve the network performance for customers and Ericsson is experimenting with QUIC as a 5G signaling protocol; 3GPP is considering using QUIC for the 5G packet core (3GPP 29.893). While Native QUIC has issues (e.g., mixed traffic 4G-5G-4G handoff); 5G service architectures are examining and identifying gaps and improvements. Although QUIC presents challenges, it is here to stay.

Mobile subscribers may not understand QUIC or any other protocols; they will understand that the speed of Virtual 5G means their mobile device and Virtual Internet's Mobile Operator Partners have a faster network, making subscribers happier and lifetime users.

QUIC's importance to Satellite (Space Based Networks)

There are companies building networks exclusively from LEO Satellites; while QUIC zero handshaking and loss recovery strategies are beneficial in these space-based networks, native QUIC behaves poorly where there is a short-term disconnection during handover. ADARA QUIC+ with QuickStart+ and DLSP AI eliminates these issues making space-based networks both higher performing without sacrificing reliability during inevitable handoffs.

Virtual 5G; the power to transform the World

Virtual 5G's platform, already globally adopted, now delivers better service, and is of greater value to users and partners alike.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

About ADARA Networks, Inc.

ADARA Networks, Inc. is acknowledged as one of the premier providers of SDN and Cloud Networking products. Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd, Singapore, is a wholly owned subsidiary of ADARA Networks.

