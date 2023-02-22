Genius Monkey Premium CTV Placements Expands with Direct TV addition

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many major Connected TV publishers such as Netflix and DIRECTV are making exclusive deals with DSP's, meaning their inventory can be bought through one DSP. Netflix has partnered with Xandr , DIRECTV with Yahoo , and more have done the same.

DSP vs Meta DSP CTV Comparison (PRNewswire)

Why are these publishers doing this? There can be a variety of reasons—ease of implementation and control, better rates per CPM, unique targeting, and more.

How Does This Affect You As an Advertiser?

Most programmatic platforms, digital media firms, and agencies today have one DSP as their backend servicer to serve ads. If they are only using one DSP they are potentially missing out on these available placements with Netflix and DIRECTV. These are significant missed opportunities for premium placements, and that's only two examples.

How To Avoid This? Be Media Agnostic

It seems like only yesterday when 'Programmatic' was new and the hottest buzzword in the digital marketing space. But as times have evolved, so too has programmatic. Enter the Meta-DSP .

A Meta-DSP is an ad platform that has "a software layer on top of demand side platforms [DSPs] to centrally manage and operationalize campaign design, serving, tracking, and reporting across the DSPs it operates, with a high degree of automation." In short, it is programmatic across multiple or many DSPs as opposed to just one DSP.

Advertising with a Meta-DSP has many advantages over a single DSP or trade desk:

Avoid the hassle of meeting budget minimums and managing many different DSPs individually by having an automated platform do it for you.

Create market competition by finding the lowest CPC across multiple DSPs in an automation fashion

Genius Monkey Avoid exclusivity deals. IE You will have access to both Netflix and DIRECTV with a good meta DSP that is accessing and reporting on both Xandr and Yahoo such as

If you're looking for something like this in your marketing, it's time to turn to the people who have been doing it for 15 years.

Why Genius Monkey Makes the Most Sense

Genius Monkey is the most robust Meta-DSP platform (and have always been), focused on bringing you the most options possible. Since Genius Monkey has both Xandr and Yahoo DSP already within its Meta-DSP platform, they are included in both exclusivity deals, adding even more major TV outlets to its already expansive CTV offerings .

These are just two examples of the DSPs within the Genius Monkey Platform that help to bring unlimited amounts of placements, and more importantly, the amount of value to

Contact

Travis Champ

Chief Operating Officer

Genius Monkey

Info@geniusmonkey.com

Genius Monkey Programmatic Marketing (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genius Monkey