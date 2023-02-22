American Fintech Council (AFC) Selects Phil Goldfeder As CEO

Goldfeder Brings Over Two Decades of Leadership in the Public and Private Sectors Including the U.S. Senate, New York State Legislature and Most Recently as Head of Global Public Affairs at Leading Fintech Company

Founding Member of the Online Lending Policy Institute (OLPI) and AFC, Goldfeder is a Proven Industry Leader and Pragmatic Career Public Servant Who Joins Organization at Critical Juncture for Fintech

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Fintech Council (AFC), the leading industry association representing responsible fintech companies creating critical access to safe and affordable financial services, has announced that it has chosen financial services and technology leader, proven government strategist, and public servant Phil Goldfeder as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Goldfeder brings over two decades of experience from the private and public sectors and will be instrumental in steering the AFC's mission to promote responsible innovation and inclusivity within financial technology services. He will begin his new role in March.

"Fintech is paving the road for the future of financial services and the American Fintech Council sets the standard to differentiate the responsible companies and industry experts who are focused on consumer protection, transparency, compliance, and regulatory modernization," said Phil Goldfeder. "My entire career has been dedicated to public service and this new role will allow me to work alongside diverse and innovative companies that are empowering consumers by creating critical access to financial services."

Most recently, Goldfeder served as Senior Vice President of Global Public Affairs at Cross River, a financial institution and technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions. He has been a leader in shaping the new financial services landscape since early 2015 guided by his career in public service, ability to enact positive change, and develop deep relationships with diverse leaders across all levels of government. He previously served as an elected member of the New York State Assembly representing diverse neighborhoods of Queens, N.Y., and before that served as a senior advisor to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

"We are excited that Phil will lead us in the next stage of our journey to demonstrate that responsible fintech leads the financial services industry in providing consumers with the innovative, fair, and accessible financial products they need. Phil has a strong vision for the future of the AFC which, together with his experience as a public servant and in financial services, make him an influential, collaborative, and thoughtful leader. We are proud that he will be our next CEO," said Martha O'Malley, Assistant General Counsel at Prosper and AFC Board Member.

"Phil's dedication to building a more inclusionary financial system makes him the ideal choice to lead AFC's next stage of growth," said New York State Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D,WF-Queens), Chairwoman of the Committee on Consumer Affairs and Protection. "I've had the opportunity to work with Phil both as a colleague in the NYS legislature and in his previous role to promote responsible innovation and consumer protection, and look forward to our continued work as he enacts positive change for the industry."

AFC and its members deliver for customers by leading and advocating for the next generation of companies at the intersection of technology and financial services. It fosters innovative, transparent, and responsible products that promote competition, consumer protection, and financial health, inclusion, and equity. AFC is committed to robust industry standards, with a focus on consumer protection and regulatory compliance, in addition to advocating for and embracing appropriate government regulation.

As AFC's CEO, Goldfeder will play a key role in the continued formation and maturation of the Council, and he will steer its continued collaboration with government leaders, industry stakeholders, regulators, nonprofits, and community advocates.

"Known for his years of public service and for his passionate advocacy, Phil is the perfect person for the job," said Professor Cornelius Hurley, adjunct Professor at Boston University and Chairman of the AFC Community Advisory Board. "His widely respected voice and dynamic presence make AFC a key player in these challenging times and we will benefit from the respect he commands at all levels of government and industry."

