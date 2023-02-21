Sony Electronics announces two new headphone models: the WH-CH720N over-ear and WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones featuring Sony's Digital Sound Equipment Engine

Get all day comfort with the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 headphones designed for an authentic listening experience with high-quality sound, including noise-canceling technology for the WH-CH720N

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced two new headphones, the WH-CH720N and the WH-CH520, giving music lovers the option of on-ear or over-ear wireless headphones packed with Sony's critically acclaimed audio technology.

The WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 headphones in black (PRNewswire)

The over-ear WH-CH720N wireless headphones incorporate Dual Noise Sensor technology and Sony's Integrated Processor V1 chip to provide an enhanced noise canceling experience. In addition, a lightweight design and up to 35 hours of battery life lets consumers enjoy music for longer without background interruptions.1

The on-ear WH-CH520 wireless headphones provide up to 50 hours of battery life with all day comfort and enhanced call performance to meet the demands of everyday life.1 The headphones come in three colors – black, blue and white to match any style.

Both models also feature Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to produce high-quality sound exactly as the artist intended as well as Multipoint connection for easy connectivity between devices.2

All day comfort, without the noise

Whether flying long distance or sitting in a loud coffee shop, the over-ear WH-CH720N headphones deliver Sony's advanced noise canceling performance by reducing ambient noise thanks to the Integrated Processor V1 chip and Dual Noise Sensor technology, so consumers can enjoy more music and less background noise.

The Integrated Processor V1 helps minimize external sound, with a low processing delay to improve the noise canceling performance accordingly. The WH-CH720N also feature two microphones in each earcup which, coupled with Dual Noise Sensor technology, captures ambient sound. This lets the listener block outside noise everywhere they go, so the only thing they hear is their music.

Additionally, with the Sony| Headphones Connect app, users can adjust the ambient sound across 20 different levels when on the move.3

Stay comfortable, no matter how long the music is on

Music lovers will never need to take a break from listening to their favorite tracks with the WH-CH720N. The over-ear headphones are ergonomically designed to be comfortable for even longer periods. At approximately six ounces, the WH-CH720N are Sony's lightest overhead wireless headphones with noise canceling yet. Comfortable synthetic leather and urethane materials, combined with optimum ear pad structure and dimensions offer exceptional wearability. With up to 35 hours of battery life with noise cancelling on, there is enough power to keep listening all day long.1

The WH-CH520 have also been carefully designed with everyday use in mind. Users can stay powered up for days with up to 50 hours of battery life.1 Listeners can now enjoy their favorite music without worrying about running out of charge. Plus, the on-ear headphones feature an adjustable headband with padding, soft earpads and lightweight design for finding the perfect fit and stay comfortable for longer.

Superb sound for every song

Enjoy natural vocals, crystal clear sound and balanced tuning on both the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 with DSEE, producing a high-quality sound exactly as the artist intended. When the original music is compressed, it loses the high-frequency elements that add details and richness to a track. Sony's DSEE faithfully restores these to produce high-quality sound that's closer to the original recording.

The Integrated Processor V1 included within the WH-CH720N also produces an authentic listening experience by reproducing the detail in music with minimal distortion. The sound tuning is intentionally designed to be well-balanced from low to high frequencies with natural and clear vocals.

Whether listening to electrifying pop or rap, the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 allows for tailoring sound using the Equalizer in the Sony | Headphones Connect app.3 Users can choose from a variety of settings to match sound quality with the music genre they're listening to, or even create and save their own settings.

Crystal clear conversations

Improved technology features on the WH-CH720N mean users can enjoy even better call quality. Beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology are smartly positioned to pick up voices more clearly and accurately in a range of environments. A newly developed Wind Noise Reduction Structure around the microphones reduce background noise for consumers, keeping conversations and music clear and uninterrupted.

Whether joining an online class or a work meeting, the WH-CH520 also provides easy hands-free calling and great call quality. Simply answer calls with one click of the buttons on the earcup as there's no need to take the phone out of one's pocket. Built-in high-quality microphones and noise suppression processing mean the WH-CH520 collects sound and reduces ambient noise during calls even in noisy environments.

Both the WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 feature Multipoint connection, easy button operation and can be controlled with the user's voice4. Since the connection is easy with Swift Pair and Fast pair, these headphones are ideal for everyday use.2,3

Designed with Sustainability in Mind

Sony has designed these headphones with the environment in mind. As part of its efforts to conserve resources, Sony is working to significantly reduce the amount of plastic used in the packaging of its headphones.

Pricing and availability

The WH-CH720N is available in black, blue and white and will be available to purchase in Spring 2023 with a suggested retail price of MSRP $149.99 at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy (black, blue) and other Sony authorized retailers.

The WH-CH520 is available in black, blue and white and will be available to purchase in Spring 2023 with a suggested retail price of MSRP $59.99 at Sony Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy and other Sony authorized retailers.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news. for more information.

1Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage.

2Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices may vary.

3Download Headphones Connect app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

4Voice assist function compatible with Android smartphone (Google App) or iPhone (Siri). Bluetooth connection required.

The WH-CH720N and WH-CH520 headphones in black (PRNewswire)

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.