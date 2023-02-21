Luxury Charleston Hotel The Palmetto Prepares to Open its Doors in March 2023

Acquired by Nationally-Focused Real Estate Development and Investment Firm Dreamscape in 2021, the Highly Anticipated Property Races Towards Completion Following an Extensive Reimagination

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape Companies , a New York-based real estate development and investment firm founded by industry veteran Eric Birnbaum, today announces that its boutique Charleston-based hotel, The Palmetto , is rapidly approaching completion and officially slated to open its doors in March 2023. Situated in the heart of Charleston's historic French Quarter, the property signifies the company's first foray into the thriving southern market. Originally acquired in 2021, The Palmetto has been reimagined to provide a deeply authentic Charleston experience that is particular to the place in which it resides - mere steps from the city's finest restaurants and bars - and reflective of the charming eccentricities artfully layered into southern hospitality.

"The Palmetto is a truly special property in Charleston that we hope will be a local institution for many years to come." said Scott Broder, President of Dreamscape Hospitality. "We expect its effortless style, prime location, and impeccable service to resonate with Charleston locals and tourists alike."

Located at 194 East Bay Street, The Palmetto has been imbued with a warm and deeply empathetic design that speaks to an effortless level of luxury steeped in comfort and inherently found in residential-inspired spaces. The meticulously curated decor further enhances this ambiance and references the city at every turn through the use of historic black and white party pictures and classic antiques reinvented through custom upholstery depicting iconic Low Country destinations. The cumulative result is a singular guest experience that seamlessly embraces the warmth and sophistication inherently found in genuine southern hospitality without becoming uptight to create a sensation akin to coming home when residing at the property.

Situated in the heart of the city's beloved French Quarter historic district and visible from both Bay and Cumberland Streets, the 45-room hotel places guests within arms-reach of live music and Lowcountry fare with High Cotton, an award-winning restaurant, and Slightly North of Broad, a celebrated eatery, located just next door. A major boon for guests, the locally beloved eatery Slightly North of Broad is slated to debut a special partnership with the property for guests upon opening. Due to its idyllic location, contextual design and warm ambience, The Palmetto is poised to become a touchpoint for the local community and robust tourism scene and will introduce a robust calendar of imaginative activations and partnerships upon opening that is reflective of Dreamscape's unwavering commitment to curating authentic lifestyle experiences at each of its properties. Leading multinational hospitality firm Aimbridge Hospitality will be managing the anticipated property.

In addition to incredible restaurants, guests at The Palmetto are also steps from an abundance of desirable shopping, impressive galleries and stunning parks, all of which make the French Quarter the perfect destination for experiential tourism. The hotel's proximity to bustling Downtown, as well as the riverfront and Market and King Streets ensures the walkability of the location as well as a wealth of activities suitable for day and night. When venturing beyond The Palmetto's prime location guests can enjoy other hallmarks of the Charleston peninsula, including its vibrant waterways and candy-colored facades dotting 90 miles of coastline.

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape's talented team of real estate professionals has collectively deployed in excess of $35 billion in capital across residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment and gaming experiences with decades of experience in these verticals. Eric Birnbaum and his team have assets in New York, Miami, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Charleston and worked on a diverse portfolio of significant properties, including critically acclaimed endeavors such as Henry Hall in New York's Hudson Yards, The Pod Hotel in New York's Times Square, The Goodtime Hotel in South Beach, Miami, The Rio All-Suites Hotel in Las Vegas, and 5420 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The Company currently has assets in Phoenix, Nashville, New Orleans, Charleston.

