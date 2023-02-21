Café Bustelo® Enters 10th Year of El Café del Futuro Scholarship Awards, Honoring Latino Students and Their Dedication to Education

$680,000 has been awarded to Latino students nationwide through the last nine years, with $125,000 more to be awarded this year

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic espresso-style coffee brand Café Bustelo announced today, the start of its 2023 Café Bustelo El Café del Futuro Scholarship in partnership with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). Once again, the company will award 25, $5,000 scholarships, for a total of $125,000 to support education of Latino students.

"We strive to support young Latino students at Café Bustelo, who are not only dedicated to their personal academic success, but also invested in the development of their local communities," said Eduardo Merino, Senior Brand Manager at Café Bustelo. "For the last nine years, we have celebrated student accomplishments and helped them to thrive through the Café Bustelo El Café del Futuro Scholarship program. We are once again excited to be working alongside HACU on this important initiative, now entering its 10th year. La educación es un tema muy importante en lo personal y para nuestra marca. Nos da mucha alegría poder ofrecer más becas a más estudiantes año tras año."

Since the inception of the scholarship program in 2014, a total of $680,000 in college funds have been awarded to now more than 100 students (111 to be exact) nationwide through the partnership and program. This year, Café Bustelo is calling on applicants to share how their heritage, family, and community have impacted their desire and motivation to obtain a college degree; how they plan to give back to their community; and what they intend to accomplish with their degree in an essay in English or Spanish (800 words or less). Eligible applicants have the opportunity to receive one of 25, $5,000 scholarships. Applications can be submitted at https://www.hacu.net/hacu/Scholarships.asp from February 21, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) to July 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. CT. Scholarship recipients will be announced on or about September 8, 2023.

"HACU is proud to be a partner of Café Bustelo® in its 10th year of investing in the higher education success of Hispanic students across the country," said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. "For many students, their culture is a driving force in their desire to attain a higher education and these scholarships provide much needed financial assistance towards achieving that goal."

About Café Bustelo

Our delicious coffee and rich espresso heritage was born in 1928. Since then, we've not only been proud of our delicious flavor, but also of our unique and inviting culture. Café Bustelo coffee can be prepared using your preferred method. Available in the forms you want, including K-Cup® pods.

About HACU

The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education success in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. The association's headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, California. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). For more information, visit hacu.net or follow @HACUnews on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

