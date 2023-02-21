BlueVoyant Featured on CRN's 2023 Security 100 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks in one platform, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named BlueVoyant to its annual Security 100 list. Recognizing leading IT channel security leaders, the Security 100 list honorees bring a combination of channel focus and trailblazing, innovative technology to solution providers.

BlueVoyant's logo (PRNewswire)

Security continues to be a top concern for organizations of all sizes in all industries as hybrid-remote work becomes the new normal. Growing concerns around cybersecurity and critical data loss coupled with the need for protection from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats is expected to fuel further market growth.

Recipients chosen for this year's Security 100 list have been specifically selected by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. This list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

"We are honored to be recognized again on CRN's Security 100, which acknowledges BlueVoyant combining internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native platform," said Michael Conley, BlueVoyant's chief revenue officer. "BlueVoyant is committed to working with our channel partners to bring industry-leading cyber defense to additional clients."

BlueVoyant continues to invest in resources, platforms, and program enhancements to enable partners in providing active prevention and cyber defense across client organizations and supply chains. The company plans to launch its new BlueVoyant Nebula Partner Program soon to drive profitable and sustainable growth for partners. The new program makes it easier for partners to work with BlueVoyant and offers additional support to help partners grow their security business.

This is the third time BlueVoyant has been named to CRN's Security 100 list. The company has received a number of accolades from CRN throughout the past 2 years. Most recently, Craig Hurley was named to the 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list. In addition, BlueVoyant received a 5-star rating in the 2022 and 2021 Partner Program Guides, and was included in the First-Ever MES Matters – Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket List. In 2021, BlueVoyant appeared on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list.

"With all the unexpected changes organizations have faced since the beginning of COVID-19, security still remains the most critical factor in business today," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year's Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions."

The 2023 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native platform by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense platform illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE BlueVoyant