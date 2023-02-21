Ancora Creates First-Ever Graduate Of The Year Award Program

$22,500 Donated To Support 9 Winners' Charity Of Choice

ARLINGTON, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora developed its first Graduate of The Year program to honor outstanding former students across the country for their academic excellence and postgraduate achievements. The rigorous selection process consisted of nominations submitted by campus leaders, multiple letters of recommendation, civic and community service activities, and current status in the workforce.

In addition to earning the title, Ancora recognized the nine individual graduates by donating $2,500 to a charity of their choice in each of their names, bringing the total donations to $22,500.

"Our goal is to be an industry leader in upskilling and reskilling and as a result, prepare students for new career opportunities. These graduates showcased their abilities and represented our brands at a high level and are now focusing on their role as professionals in their communities," said Daylan Childress, Vice President of Operations at Ancora. "They're an inspiration to our staff and lead as examples for the next generation."

The 2022 Graduates of the Year winners were chosen from: South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT) Weslaco and San Antonio; Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI); McCann School of Business & Technology Allentown, Monroe, and Lewisburg; and Miller-Motte College (MMC) Chattanooga, Conway, and Wilmington.

9 Graduate Honorees Include:

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - Weslaco

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute - San Antonio

Arizona Automotive Institute

McCann School of Business & Technology Allentown

McCann School of Business & Technology Monroe

McCann School of Business & Technology Lewisburg

Miller-Motte College Chattanooga

Miller-Motte College Conway

Miller-Motte College Wilmington

Ancora intends to build upon this initiative in 2023, and increase the number of eligible winners. Each of the campuses that fall under the Ancora umbrella will have the opportunity to submit graduates for consideration.

About Ancora

Ancora is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America's labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven educational programs. Ancora operates in three divisions: Ancora High School, Ancora Education, and Ancora Training. Ancora High School, accredited by Cognia™, provides adult learners the opportunity to complete a high school diploma in a highly flexible, self-paced, completely online format. Ancora Education offers technical education training programs specializing in healthcare, IT, business, and skilled trades through six private, post-secondary school brands with 22 campus locations across the nation. Schools include: Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT). Ancora Training offers CDL and other customizable training solutions for corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Workforce solutions are provided by Ancora Training. Learn more at www.ancora.com .

