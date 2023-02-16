NBA Star Dejounte Murray Signs Lemon Perfect Endorsement Deal

Atlanta-based lemon water brand and Atlanta Hawks guard team up for a slam dunk partnership

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Perfect , the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced water category*, announced today a partnership with Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray . Murray, who first discovered Lemon Perfect in 2019, joins Lemon Perfect as the brand continues its rapid ascent in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category.

Murray, an NBA All-Star in 2022, has teamed up with Trae Young in Atlanta to form one of the NBA's most exciting backcourts. As he continues to cement his presence in the Peach State, Murray's partnership with Atlanta-based Lemon Perfect is a natural fit. Murray joins a star-studded lineup of athletes who have recently backed the brand, including NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts and tennis star Sloane Stephens .

"Ever since I had my first sip of Lemon Perfect, I've been telling everyone about it. It's my favorite way to stay hydrated on and off of the court," says Murray. "I'm excited to share my love for the brand with my teammates and Hawks fans!"

As a key Lemon Perfect spokesperson, Murray will help build brand awareness among NBA fans everywhere, particularly in Georgia, where Hawks fandom is fervent, and in Murray's home state of Washington.

"Dejounte was an easy choice to be the first NBA spokesperson in company history," said Lemon Perfect Founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel. "Dejounte's love of Lemon Perfect is authentic, and we could not be more excited to have him join the Lemon Perfect team."

In April of 2022, Lemon Perfect announced the closing of a $31 million Series A headlined by internationally celebrated award-winning artist and entrepreneur Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. The financing brought Lemon Perfect's total valuation to over $100 million in less than three years from the company's selling its first bottle.

About Lemon Perfect:

Lemon Perfect is a great-tasting and hydrating flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Powered by squeezed organic lemons, Lemon Perfect contains electrolytes from potassium and is packed with vitamin C, making healthy hydration more convenient, delicious, and refreshing than ever.

Lemon Perfect is widely considered by industry insiders to be one of the most scalable, exciting, and innovative emerging beverages in the marketplace. The company's mission is to promote healthy hydration and deliver the joy of flavor—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone. Lemon Perfect is available at retailers nationwide, on Amazon, and on lemonperfect.com . The Lemon Perfect company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

*Source: Nielsen Total FMCG + Convenience L52 period ending 1/21/2022

