Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Despite some unfavorable factors such as 1) a decrease in automobile production and unit sales due to the semiconductor supply shortage and the impact of COVID-19 in China, and 2) an increase in production costs due to an increase in the cost of raw materials and the impact of inflation, consolidated operating profit for the fiscal nine months amounted to 733.9 billion yen, a year-on-year increase by 62.2 billion yen. This was due primarily to pricing that reflects increased product value, an increase in motorcycle unit sales and favorable currency effects.
  • Consolidated profit for the fiscal nine months attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 583.1 billion yen, a year-on-year increase by 1.0 billion yen
  • Despite a decrease in automobile unit sales due to the semiconductor supply shortage and the impact of COVID-19 in China, and the upward pressure on costs due primarily to the impact of inflation, Honda managed to maintain the previously announced forecast for consolidated operating profit for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (FY23), 870.0 billion yen, reflecting pricing that reflects increased product value, an increase in motorcycle unit sales mostly in Asia and the company-wide efforts to further improve profitability.
  • Honda will acquire its own shares, with the maximum acquisition amount of 70.0 billion yen, with the purposes including improving efficiency of its capital structure and implementing a flexible capital strategy.

I.  Consolidated financial summary and business-by-business results for the fiscal nine months ended December 31, 2022

  • Sales revenue: 12,523.4 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 17.3%)
    Increase due primarily to higher motorcycle sales and favorable currency effects.
  • Operating profit: 733.9 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 9.3%)
  • Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent: 583.1 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 0.2%).

1)  Motorcycle business
Sales revenue: 2,202.3 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 37.5%)
Increase due primarily to higher sales in Asia and favorable currency effects.

Operating profit: 376.5 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 62.0%)
Increase due primarily to strong sales, positive effects of pricing that reflects increased product value and favorable currency effects.

2)  Automobile business
Sales revenue: 7,723.5 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 15.8%)
Increase due primarily to favorable currency effects.

Operating profit: 112.9 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 40.1%)
Decrease due primarily to higher raw material costs, impact of inflation and a decrease in unit sales.

Combined with operating profit from financial services business related to automobile sales, the estimated operating profit for automobile business is 325.8 billion yen.

3)  Financial Services business
Operating profit: 220.3 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 14.6%)

4)  Power Product and Other businesses
Operating profit : 24.1 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 31.5 billion yen)
Aircraft/aircraft engine business, which is included in "Other businesses," accounted for an operating loss of 18.6 billion yen.

II.  Forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (FY23)

  • Sales revenue: 17,250.0 billion yen 
    (downward revision of the previously announced forecast by 150.0 billion yen)
  • Operating profit: 870.0 billion yen 
    (no change from the previously announced forecast)
  • Profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent: 725.0 billion yen 
    (no change from the previously announced forecast)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022



Fiscal nine months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

(9 months period)

Fiscal nine months ended

 Dec. 31, 2022

(9 months period)

Difference

Honda Group

Unit Sales*1

(million units)

Motorcycles

12.775

14.285

+1.510

Automobiles*3

3.000

2.740

-0.260

Power Products

4.500

4.121

-0.379

Consolidated

Unit Sales*2

(million units)

Motorcycles

7.964

9.570

+1.606

Automobiles*3

1.792

1.712

-0.080

Power Products

4.500

4.121

-0.379

Financial

Results

(billion yen)

Sales revenue

10,677.0

12,523.4

+1,846.4

Operating profit

671.6

733.9

+62.2

Share of profit of investments

accounted for using the equity method

157.0

148.8

-8.1

Profit before income taxes

845.2

859.3

+14.1

Profit for the period

attributable to owners of the

parent

582.1

583.1

+1.0

Honda's

Average

Rate (yen)

USD=

111

137

+26*4

Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (FY23)



FY22

results

Previous

FY23 forecasts

2022/11/9

Revised

FY23 forecasts

(2023/2/10)

Difference

compared to

FY22 results

Difference

 compared
to previous
forecasts

Honda Group

Unit Sales*1

(million units)

Motorcycles

17.027

18.430

18.730

+1.703

+0.300

Automobiles*3

4.074

4.100

3.850

-0.224

-0.250

Power Products

6.200

5.665

5.580

-0.620

-0.085

Consolidated

Unit Sales*2

(million units)

Motorcycles

10.721

12.020

12.110

+1.389

+0.090

Automobiles*3

2.424

2.465

2.430

+0.006

-0.035

Power Products

6.200

5.665

5.580

-0.620

-0.085

Financial

Results

(billion yen)

Sales revenue

14,552.6

17,400.0

17,250.0

+2,697.3

-150.0

Operating profit

871.2

870.0

870.0

-1.2

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

202.5

225.0

215.0

+12.4

-10.0

Profit before income taxes

1,070.1

1,080.0

1,080.0

+9.8

Profit for the year

attributable to owners of the parent

707.0

725.0

725.0

+17.9

Annual dividend per share (yen)

120

120

120

Honda's

Average

Rate (yen)

USD=

112

135

135

+23*4

+0*4

Supplemental data
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 3rd Quarter Ended December 31, 2022



3rd quarter ended

Dec. 31, 2021

 (3 months period)

3rd quarter ended

Dec. 31, 2022

 (3 months period)

Difference

Honda Group

Unit Sales*1

(million units)

Motorcycles

4.602

5.083

+0.481

Automobiles*3

1.085

0.955

-0.130

Power Products

1.270

1.186

-0.084

Consolidated

Unit Sales*2

(million units)

Motorcycles

2.877

3.227

+0.350

Automobiles*3

0.610

0.619

+0.009

Power Products

1.270

1.186

-0.084

Financial

Results

(billion yen)

Sales revenue

3,688.7

4,438.1

+749.4

Operating profit

229.4

280.4

+51.0

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

49.7

65.9

+16.1

Profit before income taxes

284.8

343.5

+58.7

Profit for the period

attributable to owners of the parent

192.9

244.6

+51.6

Honda's

Average

Rate (yen)

USD=

114

142

+28*4



*1

Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.

*2

Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) corresponding to consolidated sales revenue, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.

*3

Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans and others by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business.

*4

+: weak yen / - : strong yen

For Additional Information, please visit;
https://global.honda/investors/library/financialresult.html

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honda-motor-co-ltd-hmcnyse-announced-its-consolidated-financial-summary-for-the-fiscal-nine-months-ended-december-31-2022-and-forecasts-for-the-fiscal-year-ending-march-31-2023-301743952.html

