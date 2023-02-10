Alchemy Pay Supports Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the devastating earthquake that recently struck southeastern Turkey, resulting in the loss of over 21,000 lives, our thoughts and condolences are with the families and communities affected by this tragedy. In an effort to support the relief, resettlement, and reconstruction efforts, Alchemy Pay has made a substantial donation of 1 Bitcoin (430,000 TRY) to aid the affected regions.

Furthermore, Alchemy Pay is prepared to extend support to our Turkish customers and partner companies in any way possible. Should you require additional assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

As a responsible corporate entity, Alchemy Pay recognizes the importance of providing aid to those in need. In line with this, while the official has accepted aid in various forms of cryptocurrencies, we are committed to facilitating donations through our On/Off Ramp payment solutions, offering these services to charities free of charge as a reliable fiat-crypto payment gateway.

Alchemy Pay believe that it is our responsibility to support those in need and we want to do our part to help. We hope that this donation will provide comfort and support to those impacted by the disaster, and we encourage others to join us in our efforts to assist with recovery efforts.

