2022 Award Ceremony for Yiwugo Top Ten Vendors Successfully Held

YIWU, China, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 8, 2023, Yiwugo.com held the 2022 Award Ceremony for Yiwugo Top Ten Vendors at Yiwu Marriott Hotel. Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. The event was attended by Yiwugo.com leaders, outstanding vendors from various industries, and media partners. The honored 2022 top ten vendors were also present, including Xuping Jewelry, Zhangweichao Socks Firm, Yiwu Duocan Bakery Cake Cups, Xiaomifeng Towel, Gemei Electrical Appliance, Yiwu Aishang Daily Necessities Factory, Yiwu Kemei Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., Yizhi Knitting, Yiwu Enhong Ribbon Co., Ltd. and Yiwu Jingzhi Commodity Factory.

The event started off with a wonderful speech by Wang Jianjun, General Manager of Yiwugo.com, who reviewed the company's progress and experience in the past decade. Keynote speeches were delivered subsequently by Ms. Sheng Yafang, Vice-chairwoman of the Chamber of Commerce for Yiwu Commodity Market and Chairwoman of the Chamber of Commerce for Gloves and Other Knitted Cotton Products, and Mr. Huang Changchao, Chairman of Yiwu Stationery Industry Association. They expressed their passions over the years and shared perspectives on the future of their respective sectors. It's worth mentioning that Mr. Shou Xingliang, Vice-president of Yiwugo.com, led a round-table discussion with prominent figures in the industry, on how to further advance e-commerce in the digital era, etc. His ideas were enthusiastically embraced and appreciated by the vendors present. Of the four leading vendors by the 2022 top ten ranking, namely, Xuping Jewelry, Zhangweichao Socks Firm, Yiwu Duocan Bakery Cake Cups and Xiaomifeng Towel, only the cake cup shop is a young business owned by a post-90s lady who has achieved exceptional success in recent years. The other three are established foreign trade companies that have appeared in the top ten for many times and once again demonstrated their strength in 2022. This year's winners represent a range of industries, showing that businesses in all sectors have bucked the depressing trend towards a promising path.

The top ten contest, starting on May 10, 2022, has seen active voting from both vendors and buyers, due to new rules allowing buyers to vote. As a result, the votes represented a wider section of the society and exhibited greater credibility. Yizhi Knitting from the industrial chain sector stood out and became the biggest dark horse in this year's contest. Yizhi Knitting successfully established overseas contacts through Yiwugo.com amid the pandemic, and its creative products were selling well on the overseas market. It is currently in talks with well-known foreign fast-moving consumer brands.

Enhong Ribbon and Yiwu Jingzhi Commodity Factory, both being 11-year old vendors on Yiwugo.com, made their first entry into the top 10 list this year. That means these established brands have already regained vitality as the pandemic was coming to an end. They leveraged e-commerce to undergo a successful transformation and worked out a model of in-depth online-offline integration. This is exactly what Yiwugo.com has been pursuing in the past decade.

The year 2022 marked the 10th anniversary of Yiwugo.com. The top ten vendors contest was a branding event of the Yiwu market, and a meaningful move of Yiwugo.com to demonstrate its commitment as a leading local e-commerce platform. It benefited small and micro enterprises by increasing their brand awareness and leveraging online-offline integration to build trustworthy e-commerce brands. Together with the vendors, Yiwugo.com strove to contribute to the growth of the Yiwu market and e-commerce. In 2023, with the grand opening of the Yiwu market, Yiwugo.com will continue to enhance its achievements, breaking free from geographical barriers, empowering the physical market, facilitating transactions for vendors, and achieving the goal of "convenient shopping with integrity" worldwide under the strategic guidelines of "promoting commerce and building the city".

