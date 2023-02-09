XT.COM Obtains DMCC License, Puts Regulatory Compliance at the Center of Globalization Strategy

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , a leading cryptocurrency exchange , has announced its acquisition of a DMCC license, marking a significant milestone in the company's efforts to expand its presence in the United Arab Emirates. This license acquisition reinforces the company's commitment to regulatory compliance and will enable XT.COM to offer its customers a secure and reliable platform for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies. The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) is one of the world's leading free zones for the commodities trade and is committed to promoting the growth and development of businesses in the UAE.

XT.COM is dedicated to meeting and exceeding the expectations of regulators and legislation as it continues its global expansion. The company is putting regulatory compliance at the center of its globalization strategy and is committing significant resources to ensure that its operations meet the highest standards of security, transparency, and customer protection. This includes working closely with regulators, such as the DMCC, to ensure that the company's practices and processes are in line with local laws and regulations.

"XT.COM is committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience and cryptocurrency trading opportunities," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM. "We are proud to have obtained the DMCC license and are dedicated to ensuring that our platform is in compliance with the highest standards of security, transparency, and customer protection. The acquisition of the DMCC license is an important step in our efforts to expand our global footprint and bring our services to customers around the world."

XT.COM has already established itself as one of the cryptocurrency exchanges in the world that provides users with the earliest available trading opportunities for new web3 projects, serving millions of customers in over 100 countries. With the acquisition of the DMCC license, the company is well-positioned to further grow its presence in MENA. XT.COM is committed to providing its customers with the highest level of customer service and support. The company has a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing fast, reliable, and secure service to its customers.

The acquisition of the DMCC license for XT.COM is a significant milestone in the company's efforts to meet and exceed the expectations of regulators and legislation as it continues its global expansion, and is putting regulatory compliance at the center of its globalization strategy.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

