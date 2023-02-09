TRESemmé, the Official Hair Care Sponsor for the 16th Year in a Row of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Democratizes New Style Movement of Fluid Hair at Fall/Winter 2023 Season

America's #1 Hair Care and Styling Brand Presents Professional Stylist & Designer Partnerships, Pop-Up Salon, and Panel Discussion to Make Covetable Hair Trend Accessible

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRESemmé, America's #1 hair care and styling brand, has been behind some of the most iconic hair looks at New York Fashion Week: The Shows over the past 16 years. In celebration of its new Pro Infusion collection, TRESemmé is presenting numerous partnerships and engagements this season democratizing the new style movement of fluid hair - a style that features intense shine, movement, and optimal elasticity.

The Salon, presented by TRESemmé, is opening its doors at Spring Studios to the public February 11 - February 15, where all guests are welcome to sign up for appointments online, whether or not they have a NYFW ticket. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of hair health and the fluid hair trend, while being styled by an acclaimed celebrity stylist. In addition to professional hair stylings, the salon offers various resources to be inspired by and flaunt fluid hair, including a 360 degree video booth, exclusive screenings of TRESemmé's "Fluid" campaign featuring an underwater routine performed by the USA Olympic Artistic Swimming Team and choreographed by award-winning choreographer Parris Goebel, and Pro Infusion product kits to take home.

Through partnerships with professional stylists and fashion designers, including Rodarte, Jonathan Simkhai, Christian Sirianio, and LaQuan Smith, TRESemmé is continuing to create the head-turning hair trends seen on the runways and share the tools for recreating the styles. The partnership with Jonathan Simkhai specifically will spotlight the beauty behind fluid hair and the power that it brings. TRESemmé collaborated with the designer on the vision for the hair looks, runway aesthetic, and after party to immerse the audience in the experience and benefits of the new Pro Infusion collection and its creative campaign.

"TRESemmé is honored to continue to be the official hair care sponsor of NYFW: The Shows and to partner with these incredible fashion designers, who trust our professional stylists and innovative products to create the hairstyles seen on their runways," said Jessica Grigoriou, Salon & Masstige Hair Portfolio Director and Head of Beauty Marketing, Unilever NA. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand the brand's presence at NYFW this season in an effort to make these hair trends even more accessible, offering the professional expertise and tools to inspire the recreation of these looks and express personal style."

TRESemmé is also presenting a panel discussion, "Fluidity in Fashion and Beauty," as part of NYFW: The Talks. Jonathan Simkhai will join Parris Goebel and TRESemmé Stylist & Celebrity Hair Artist Lacy Redway on February 14 for an engaging conversation that offers an inside look at how fluidity is represented and impacts each partner's professional work and personal expression.

To see highlights from TRESemmé's New York Fashion Week: The Shows sponsorship, visit tresemme.com or follow @tresemme on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. For more information on The Salon, presented by TRESemmé, and to schedule an appointment, visit https://nyfw.artsvp.com/d8fe11.

The digital destination of NYFW: The Shows is NYFW.com, the go-to destination for exclusive designer content, live streamed fashion shows, cultural programming, and commerce surrounding New York Fashion Week. Followers can also get a front row seat to Fashion Week by following @NYFW across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

