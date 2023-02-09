Meet with IPLOOK at MWC 2023: Together, to the 5G and 6G Future

IPLOOK, a leading provider of end-to end mobile core network, will showcase its End-to-End 4G/5G Converged Core solutions at MWC 2023 in Barcelona.

HONG KONG, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of a year again, the world's largest gathering in the telecom industry -- MWC Barcelona 2023! It's expecting around over 2,000 telecom companies to exhibit this year, in Barcelona from 27th February to 2nd March. From the most inspiring speakers and enterprises to the discussion about the hottest topics, you will be at "the epicentre of telecom industry's future".

After two years of technical advancement, IPLOOK is back at MWC Barcelona again and requests the honor of communicating with everyone in person. We would be glad to explore the potential partnerships and excited to share industry insights. So we hereby cordially invite you to start a conversation with us at MWC 2023.

With extensive industry experience, IPLOOK will showcase the end-to-end 4G/5G converged core solution at the event, monetizing 4G and 5G networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs. The all-in-one mobile core helps operators deploy future-oriented multi-network convergence target networks and multi-network services in one step at the fastest speed and lowest cost for achieving the transformation from a single network architecture to a fully converged network architecture.

EVENT INFORMATION

Hall 3, Room 3E26MR

Fira Gran Via , Barcelona, Spain

Find out how IPLOOK's core network products could make your business more profitable and efficient! Welcome to meet with us and discuss your specific requirements. Please contact us to let us know your available time slot. See you there!

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK Technologies is a leading vendor of 4G/5G networking solutions, offering a complete line of products for mobile operators, mobile virtual operators, service providers and enterprise private networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs. We are one of the fastest-growing end-to-end mobile core network vendors in the world, positioned to self-develop innovative and high-performed 3G/4G/5G/6G core network products to the world.

More info: www.iplook.com

CONTACT: info@iplook.com

