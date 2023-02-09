Boeing Donates 500,000 USD to Earthquake Recovery and Relief Efforts in Turkey • Contribution will be directed through the American Red Cross

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] today announced a 500,000 USD donation from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist those impacted by the recent earthquake in Turkey. Boeing's donation will be directed through the American Red Cross and designated for earthquake recovery and relief efforts by the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network.

"The devastation from this earthquake is immense and will require a global response. Our 156,000 teammates at Boeing stand with the people in Turkey and the region during this challenging time. We are proud to work with aid agencies to quickly bring help to those in need," said Boeing International President Dr. Brendan Nelson. "Our deepest condolences go to the families who have lost loved ones, and we continue to keep the affected communities in our thoughts."

The Red Crescent network includes several leading organizations providing humanitarian response in the region, in cooperation with the global Red Cross network. The American Red Cross is collecting donations from the United States to support communities impacted by the earthquake to support the global effort.

"Thanks to Boeing's generous support, the global Red Cross network is helping those affected by the Turkey earthquake," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are grateful for partners like Boeing as we work together to respond to those in need."

"Boeing is committed to supporting those who have been impacted – including our teammates, their families and the broader community," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations. "We deeply appreciate the American Red Cross and Red Crescent teams in the region for providing the life-sustaining services that people need so they can focus on disaster relief, and eventually move toward recovery and rebuilding."

As part of the Boeing Gift Match program, the company will match dollar-for-dollar monetary donations from Boeing employees to charitable organizations supporting earthquake recovery and relief projects in Turkey. This will extend the reach of assistance being provided to impacted communities.

Disaster relief efforts in Turkey align with Boeing's ongoing commitment to the communities where Boeing employees live and work. Boeing has been active and engaged in Turkey communities for more than 70 years. Over the past decade, Boeing has contributed more than six million USD in charitable contributions to support community engagement efforts in the country.

