BEVERLY HILLS LAUNCHES 'HAPPY TRAILS,' A HIGHLY CURATED SERIES OF FOOD, LANDMARK AND CULTURE TRAILS SHOWCASING THE CITY THROUGH A NEW LENS

City lovers can finally find a 'hike' they like and follow along as they traverse across Beverly Hills' walkable 5.71-square-mile enclave
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Conference and Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) announces the debut of 'Happy Trails' a series of eight urban walks designed to delight and bring to life every visitor's dream of the famed City of Beverly Hills. The artful and visual Beverly Hills 'Happy Trails' maps will guide food lovers, history buffs and arts and culture aficionados on a personalized journey through the city.
"Beverly Hills continues to shine brightly with new development – the world's top chefs are continuing to seek out locations in the city, our incredible hotels are constantly debuting new concepts, and artists choose our parks and palm tree-lined streets to house their prized works," said Julie Wagner, CEO of the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. "These trails make it easier for consumers to experience the highlights of Beverly Hills, while honoring the City's storied legacy appealing to every generation."
It doesn't take much to put a smile on your face when you're in Beverly Hills, but these 'Happy Trails' are sure to wow with delicacies, greenery, world-class art and big-screen landmarks. The full list includes:
- 'Caviar & Bubbly' Trail: Gourmands can indulge morning, afternoon and night in this perfect match, finding the most swoon-worthy spots for a decadent day of dining from Jean-Georges at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills to Wally's Beverly Hills.
- 'Sweets & Treats' Trail: This delectable trail takes you to some of the finest chocolates, pastries, cakes and ice cream in the world at Chaumont Bakery & Café, K Chocolatier by Diane Krön, Ladurée, Sprinkles and Flour Shop.
- 'A Step Back in History' Trail: History and movie buffs can explore the city's legends, including Fred Hayman Place, The Beverly Hilton, home to the Golden Globe Awards, and more.
- 'Scene and Be Seen' Trail: Home to celebrities and a backdrop for feature films and television shows since its inception, this trail features must-visit landmarks, from Edelweiss Chocolates, as seen on I Love Lucy's famous candy assembly line scene, to the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, most recognized as the hotel in Pretty Woman.
- 'Red Carpet Ready' Trail: Home to endless red-carpet events and awards shows, Beverly Hills has long been synonymous with glamour and luxury. Book a Zen-inducing Japanese treatment at Tomoko Japanese Spa, pamper at MiniLuxe Beverly Hills and No 275 Salon before shopping for the perfect outfit on Rodeo Drive and scent at perfumery House of Creed.
- 'Around the World' Trail: Spend the day traveling from one country to the next without ever stepping foot outside Beverly Hills. Experience a taste of the destination's award-winning international cuisine with margaritas at The Hideaway Beverly Hills, Greek mezzedes at Estiatorio Loukà Beverly Hills, Vietnamese-inspired bites at Crustacean, authentic Beijing cuisine at Mr Chow and Italian sweets at Via Alloro.
- 'An Artist's Dream' Trail: Find artistic, cultural experiences at every turn, from Beverly Garden Park's vast collection of public art to the 1920's Hansel and Gretel-inspired Witch's House.
- 'The Great Outdoors' Trail: A twist on the traditional 'breath of fresh air,' this path of greenery explores Beverly Hills' picturesque parks, estates and outdoor dining spaces from Greystone Mansion & Gardens: The Doheny Estate to The Terrace at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.
Beyond the trails, travelers can extend their stay in Beverly Hills for an overnight in one of the city's premier luxury accommodations. Beverly Hills is home to one of the largest concentrations of Forbes Five Star per square mile in the U.S.; the full list of accommodations can be found at https://lovebeverlyhills.com/hotels.
Visitors can begin their 'Happy Trails' journey by following the immersive maps found on https://www.lovebeverlyhills.com//happy-trails. The guide will also feature interactive QR codes, leading directly to Google Maps for easy navigation. For more information on Beverly Hills, please visit https://www.lovebeverlyhills.com.
About Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is a charming, walkable and pet-friendly city with a village-like atmosphere that attracts people from around the globe. Visitors will find five-star hotel accommodations, world-class indoor/outdoor dining, acclaimed spas and unrivalled shopping, including the world-renowned Rodeo Drive, all within 5.71 square miles. The city's lush parks, outdoor plazas and wide, palm tree-lined streets frame a multitude of art, architecture and grand mansions. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
