Stax Promotes Palash Misra to Managing Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks has announced the promotion of Palash Misra to Managing Director. "Palash has been instrumental in terms of firm growth over the last 10 years," said Paul Edwards, Senior Managing Director. "His client-centric approach has allowed him to develop strong recognition amongst the clients and teams he serves. Palash has also taken a very people-centric approach in developing and nurturing our teams, which has allowed Stax to scale and retain the culture of a small business while we have continued to rapidly expand the firm."

With 15+ years' experience in strategy consulting, Misra advises clients across the private equity investment landscape utilizing his deep expertise across multiple industries, including vertical software, digital media and marketing technology, digital marketplaces, payments and fintech, and business services. Misra first joined Stax in 1999 and focused on M&A and corporate growth engagements. He left the firm and worked at Monster Worldwide as a Director of Corporate Strategy and Development until rejoining Stax in 2013.

"I congratulate Palash on this hard-earned achievement and well-deserved recognition which is consistent with our firm values," said Jayson Traxler, President. "At Stax, we are mindful of the importance of organic growth and the long-term career development of our teams, especially at the manager and director roles. It is this organic growth which provides exciting career opportunities for our people, and this defined career path based upon a true meritocracy that our teams truly value."

Misra's expertise has been cited in the media including The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio, U.S. News & World Report, and NBC News. Misra holds an M.B.A. with Honors from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.A. in Economics from Bowdoin College, where he graduated summa cum laude.

