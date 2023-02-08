The New Foodbytes: Rabobank's Innovation Arm Announces Evolution

Starting this year, Foodbytes is broadening its reach and accessibility as an online connection hub

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Foodbytes , Rabobank's long-standing innovation arm, is evolving the way it works with startups and corporates through the launch of a new online connection hub. Powered by Rabobank's unmatched knowledge and network, Foodbytes aims to drive more sustainable impact within the food and agriculture industry by broadening its reach and accessibility. This innovation discovery tool is available to all interested global startups, corporates and investors.

"Foodbytes is already a trusted F&A connector and...a key tool in overcoming challenges impeding innovation..."

Since 2015, Foodbytes has galvanized collaboration across the value chain - from partnerships, to investments and acquisitions, to R&D and piloting. With its seven-year track record of scouting for the most promising global innovators, Foodbytes has built a community of over 450 alumni startups that have attracted $3.4B in investment. Over the years, Foodbytes has evolved from a pitch competition, to a quarterly virtual program, and now through its latest iteration, it aims to exponentially scale its reach and impact, while still providing access to global vetted startups and forward-looking insights that corporates and investors have always counted on.

"Rabobank's innovation initiatives, including Foodbytes, help achieve our mission of 'growing a better world together' and create a substantial impact on the transitions in energy, food, and an inclusive society," said Roland van der Vorst, Head of Innovation, Wholesale and Rural, and CEO of the Carbon Bank at Rabobank. "Foodbytes is already a trusted F&A connector, and this new online hub will act as a key tool in overcoming challenges impeding innovation and collaboration among corporates, investors and startups."

The new Foodbytes aims to act as a key tool in alleviating pain points for those on both sides of the industry - giving startups the exposure they need to properly introduce their companies to an audience of dialed-in potential partners, and for corporates and investors it will aid in discovering the right startups to help them innovate their business efficiently, while also keeping them in the loop on trends, insights and industry-drivers.

Startups from around the world are now able to set up a free profile to increase their exposure to potential partners, and funders, all in one place. Benefits include:

Ability to showcase their technology, current traction, fundraising stage, future milestones, impact, and timely investment and collaboration opportunities.

The opportunity to potentially be featured in Foodbytes-driven insight reports and/or curated lists to highlight specific innovation trends and sectors.

Access to a centralized dashboard with industry insights, and evolving capabilities to help their growth.

Interested corporates and investors can subscribe to Foodbytes for continuous, self-directed access to exclusive, vetted and verified global startups, and industry-first knowledge and business-impacting insights. Subscribers will be able to:

Create and save specific searches to track new startups in a specific sector or market.

Bookmark startups by adding them to their watchlist to track progress, announcements, fundraising updates, and collaboration opportunities.

Have access to a centralized dashboard with insights, reports, and targeted startup lists.

Construct a profile where they're able to share collaboration ambitions, key challenges, and investment possibilities.

"At its core, Foodbytes is rooted in F&A industry expertise and startup connections," said Stijn Rook, Global Head, Foodbytes. "Offered by no other bank, our startup-led data, curated insights and scalable approach will drive value for corporates, investors and startups alike."

The new Foodbytes is competitively priced starting at $10,000 for an annual subscription for up to four users. Early corporate adopters include Barilla, Rich Products and J.M. Huber, as well as investors like General Mills' 301 Inc., and Rabobank's internal investment fund.

A cornerstone of the new online hub will be ongoing access to invaluable, and impactful, content and insights from Foodbytes and Rabobank experts, including: monthly trend forecasting, industry drivers, regular thematic reports, and sector specific outlooks. Throughout the year, Foodbytes will also have a presence at industry events and conferences around the world, and will host a series of in-person networking events for the hub's community of users.

In conjunction with the launch of the new online hub, Foodbytes is introducing a brand-new, refreshed look, including: an agriculture-forward green colorway that replaces the brand's signature red, an updated logo that represents Foodbytes' place in the food and agriculture industry, retooled website and revamped online presence across social.

Interested in joining? Check out the demonstration video and learn more about how to sign up for the new Foodbytes by visiting www.foodbytesworld.com .

