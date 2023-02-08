Coldwell Banker Real Estate Reveals 2022 Top Agents and Teams

Each year, the brand honors the top ten real estate agents and teams from across our network of over 100,000 agents for their exceptional performance across multiple sales categories

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, has announced the 2022 winners for its annual year-end ranking of top performers, and Rookie of the Year awards. Coldwell Banker-affiliated individuals and teams across the United States are awarded for their measurable success at helping people find their dream homes.

"In our network full of stars, we enjoy drawing inspiration from each other," said Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. "To get to these levels, these leaders had to shine every day throughout 2022. This achievement is a result of their strong business planning skills, vast market expertise, consultative approach and unparalleled dedication to Coldwell Banker's customers. Congratulations to all the 2022 award winners! We thank you for being our north star!"

The top ten performers for various Coldwell Banker award categories are listed below.

INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME 1 Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 2 Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. 3 Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate Aspen, Colo. 4 Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu 5 Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty Tampa, Fla. 6 Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty Wellesley, Mass. 7 Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Realty Longboat Key, Fla. 8 Ben Lee, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 9 Margo Hass Klein, Coldwell Banker Bain Tacoma, Wash. 10 Sam Williams, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. Marathon, Fla. BY TOTAL UNITS 1 Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty Palm Bay, Fla. 2 Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty Lake Charles, La. 3 Margo Hass Klein, Coldwell Banker Bain Tacoma, Wash. 4 Matt Shealy, Coldwell Banker Realty Irmo, S.C. 5 Christine Dosen, Coldwell Banker Best Realty Ridgecrest, Calif. 6 Darren Ducote, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 7 Eric Boyd, Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marable & Holleman Clarksville, Tenn. 8 Brian Klingel, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors Grand Haven, Mich. 9 Dylan Madsen, Coldwell Banker Realty York, Pa. 10 Nancy Faulhaber, Coldwell Banker Preferred Group, P.C. North Platte, Neb. BY RENTAL INCOME 1 Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty Brookline, Mass. 2 Caroline Ligotti, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston 3 Marika Feuerstein, Coldwell Banker Realty Brookline, Mass. 4 Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass. 5 Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty Malibu, Calif. 6 Linda Petrakis, Coldwell Banker Realty Boca Raton, Fla. 7 Tara Switzer, Coldwell Banker Realty Malibu, Calif. 8 Crysta Metzger, Coldwell Banker Realty Montecito, Calif. 9 Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 10 Adjina Dekidjiev, Coldwell Banker Warburg New York

AGENT TEAM HONORS (1-3 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME 1 Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass. 2 Senkler, Pasley and Dowcett, Coldwell Banker Realty Concord, Mass. 3 McGlashan Group, Coldwell Banker Realty La Canada Flintridge, Calif. 4 The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 5 Abbe Ross Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Longboat Key, Fla. 6 The Benes Group, Coldwell Banker Realty St. Louis 7 Stoddard, Dana, and Murphy Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Denver 8 Gregg Larsen Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Wayzata, Minn. 9 The Semple & Hettrich Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Sudbury, Mass. 10 The Wilhelm Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Burlingame, Calif. BY TOTAL UNITS 1 Raynor, LaCorte & Associates, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Jacksonville, N.C. 2 The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel Elko, Nev. 3 The Lynne VanDeventer Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Okemos, Mich. 4 The Tim Page Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group Bowling Green, Ky. 5 The Cagney Family, Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati 6 Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. 7 The Key Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Denver 8 Simonis - Nortman Team, Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors Black River Falls, Wis. 9 The Vaughn Team, Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marable & Holleman Clarksville, Tenn. 10 The Nelson Team, Coldwell Banker Sudderth Nelson, Inc. Alamogordo, N.M. BY RENTAL INCOME 1 Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago 2 David Thorp Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Excelsior, Minn. 3 Louise Touchette Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Lynnfield, Mass. 4 Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass. 5 The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 6 Boston Top Properties, Coldwell Banker Realty Brookline, Mass. 7 The Watson Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 8 Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Del Mar, Calif. 9 The Cannon-Hovanec Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Madison, N.J. 10 The A & H Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Weston, Fla.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (4+ PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME 1 The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 2 The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Raleigh, N.C. 3 The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 4 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hinsdale, Ill. 5 The Khrista Jarvis Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Danville, Calif. 6 Helgeson Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Eden Prairie, Minn. 7 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 8 Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 9 Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati 10 Jonathan Postma Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Boca Raton, Fla. BY TOTAL UNITS

1 The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Raleigh, N.C. 2 The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside Allentown, Pa. 3 Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Appleton, Wis. 4 Helgeson Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Eden Prairie, Minn. 5 Shine Team Realtors, Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors® Harker Heights, Texas 6 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 7 Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati 8 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hinsdale, Ill. 9 Terri Alphin Smith & Co, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Jacksonville, N.C. 10 Manns Paris Team, Coldwell Banker Kennon, Parker, Duncan & Davis Columbus, Ga. 10 Castro Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Hampstead, N.C. BY RENTAL INCOME 1 Properties by Southern, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 2 The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 3 The Rosato Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Stamford, Conn. 4 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hinsdale, Ill. 5 The David Green Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston 6 Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 7 Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 8 The Smith Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 9 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 10 Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Total Units Josh Legare, Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Total Adjusted Gross Commission Income Nhan Nguyen, Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Realty Murrieta, Calif.

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

