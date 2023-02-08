Captain D's Sails into 2023 with Full Slate of New Restaurants Under Construction

- Leading Fast Casual Seafood Franchise Capitalizing on Market-Smart Prototypes with Smaller Footprints and Efficient Double Drive-Thru Features –

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of multiple restaurant openings in the last quarter of 2022, Captain D's announced today it has an impressive slate of new locations and development agreements underway in the first half of 2023. The nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant currently has seven restaurants slated to debut early this year and has already signed a development agreement with a new franchisee in Cleveland, Ohio. The brand's growth is propelled by market-smart real estate prototypes, including highly efficient double drive-thrus, smaller footprints and cost-effective conversion opportunities. These flexible options are attracting both new and existing multi-unit and multi-concept franchisees who are growing with Captain D's throughout the South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states.

"Captain D's spent the last several years developing restaurant footprints that are well-suited to the increasingly competitive real estate market, and we now have an effective mix of small, medium and no dining room options to provide our franchisees with flexibility and substantial cost savings," said Brad Reed, Chief Development Officer of Captain D's. "Our brand's forward-thinking real estate strategy, paired with our seafood niche in the fast casual space, has positioned Captain D's for accelerated development in 2023."

Openings in the last few months of 2022 included new restaurants in Gulfport, Mississippi, Fort Worth and Humble, Texas, and Columbus, Ohio, which marked a second Express opening for the brand. Express is Captain D's 960-square foot prototype with a drive-thru and walk-up window but no dining room. It debuted earlier last year in the Atlanta market with a streamlined selection of core menu items and a kitchen design that assists with quicker cook times and a faster drive-thru.

New restaurants already under construction for the coming months include new and existing markets in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. Future locations will feature Captain D's popular Express, 22- and 44-seat designs and a double drive-thru, which boasts shortened wait times and increased efficiency. Captain D's is also continuing to successfully convert vacant restaurant properties, with four completed last year and three cost-effective conversions currently underway in Georgia markets.

Captain D's is consistently recognized among the franchising and foodservice industries' most prestigious accolades. The brand was ranked as the seafood category leader in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking for three years in a row. Other awards include Franchise Times' Top 200 and Nation's Restaurant News Top 100 Restaurants.

With more than 540 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The brand remains focused on corporate and franchise development in target markets throughout the South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion and is offering franchise owners 0% royalties for the first six months for locations that open 60 days or more ahead of schedule. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D's has more than 540 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

