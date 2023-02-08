Azenta Reports First Quarter Results For Fiscal 2023, Ended December 31, 2022

- Reported Q1'23 Revenue of $178 Million and Growth of 28% Year-Over-Year
- Delivered Organic Growth Excluding COVID of 7%
- Reducing Cost Structure to Deliver Two Points of Margin Enhancement in 2nd Half FY23
BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Quarter Ended
Dollars in millions, except per share data
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Change
2022
2022
2021
Prior Qtr
Prior Yr.
Revenue from Continuing Operations
$
178
$
138
$
140
30
%
28
%
Organic growth ex-COVID impacts
7
%
Life Sciences Products
$
90
$
48
$
50
85
%
80
%
Life Sciences Services
$
89
$
89
$
90
(1)
%
(1)
%
Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
(0.15)
$
(0.07)
$
0.04
nm
nm
Diluted EPS Total
$
(0.15)
$
(0.28)
$
0.58
nm
nm
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
0.12
$
0.16
$
0.12
(21)
%
4
%
Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations
$
12
$
9
$
20
27
%
(40)
%
Management Comments
"Our first fiscal quarter growth highlights the strength of the business, achieving 7% organic growth excluding COVID impacts, while delivering record revenue from B Medical, the recent addition to our cold chain portfolio," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO, "Integration of B Medical is well under way and momentum continues in many areas across the business. In addition, we have initiated actions to streamline our business structure to enhance efficiency in operations, which we expect to contribute two points of margin improvement in the third fiscal quarter. In all, we see significant opportunity ahead and remain focused on delivering profitable growth."
First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
The Company has referenced in the explanation of revenue the estimated impact of COVID which includes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment.
% Change YtY
Reported
Organic
Organic ex-COVID
Total Azenta Revenue
28
%
(1)
%
7
%
Life Sciences Products
80
%
(6)
%
15
%
Life Sciences Services
(1)
%
2
%
4
%
- Revenue was $178 million, up 28% year over year and up 30% sequentially. Organic revenue declined 1%, which excludes 4 percentage points of headwind from foreign exchange and $46 million revenue contribution from acquired businesses, B Medical and Barkey.
- Organic growth was 7% excluding COVID impacts. The estimated COVID impact on organic revenue was approximately zero in the first quarter compared to $11 million in the prior year period primarily from higher sales of consumables for COVID testing.
- Life Sciences Products revenue increased 80% year over year primarily due to the addition of B Medical. Acquired businesses contributed $46 million to revenue in the quarter. Organic revenue declined 6% and was up 15% excluding COVID impacts.
- Life Sciences Services revenue declined 1% year over year, with 7% growth in sample repository solutions ("SRS") and a 4% decline in genomics. Organic growth was 2%, and was up 4% excluding COVID impacts. The genomics business provided 2% organic growth and the SRS business provided 10% organic growth, excluding COVID impacts.
Summary of GAAP Earnings Results
- Operating loss was $28 million. Gross margin was 41.4%, down 80 basis points quarter over quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses of $93 million included the addition of B Medical structure, the advisory costs related to M&A and the share buyback, and purchase accounting treatment.
- Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.15) compared to $0.04 in first quarter of fiscal 2022. Total diluted EPS was ($0.15), compared to $0.58 one year ago. Other income included $11 million of net interest income versus a $0.4 million expense in the prior year period.
Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results
- Operating income was breakeven at $0.0 million. Operating margin declined 880 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 45.4%, up 150 basis points quarter over quarter and down 390 basis points year over year. Operating expense in the quarter was $81 million, up $24 million year over year.
- Diluted EPS was $0.12, flat versus one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $12 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.7%, down 750 basis points year over year.
Cash and Liquidity as of December 31, 2022
- The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.4 billion.
- On November 23, 2022, the Company entered into a $500 million accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR") with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. The Company received initial delivery of 6.1 million shares of the Company's common stock. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed by the end of the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.
- On October 3, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of B Medical Systems S.a.r.l for approximately $424 million in cash, of which $43 million was paid in fiscal 2022 and $383 million was paid in the first quarter.
Subsequent Events
- On February 2, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Ziath, Ltd., a leading provider of 2D barcode readers for life sciences applications.
Cost Reduction Initiatives
- After the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2023, the Company initiated cost reductions expected to deliver two points of operating margin enhancement in the 2nd half of fiscal year 2023.
Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023
The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the second quarter fiscal 2023. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $156 to $171 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of ($0.04) to $0.04. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.24) to ($0.16).
Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.
"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, our ability to integrate acquired companies, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to reduce costs effectively, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.
About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.
Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
Products
$
85,798
$
45,869
Services
92,568
93,783
Total revenue
178,366
139,652
Cost of revenue
Products
54,099
24,523
Services
50,402
48,085
Total cost of revenue
104,501
72,608
Gross profit
73,865
67,044
Operating expenses
Research and development
7,536
6,485
Selling, general and administrative
92,552
60,711
Restructuring charges
1,462
173
Total operating expenses
101,549
67,369
Operating loss
(27,685)
(325)
Interest income
10,708
35
Interest expense
(43)
(455)
Other income (expense)
1,145
(1,077)
Loss before income taxes
(15,875)
(1,822)
Income tax provision (benefit)
(4,640)
(4,680)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
(11,235)
2,858
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
40,462
Net income (loss)
$
(11,235)
$
43,320
Basic net (loss) income per share:
(Loss) / Income from continuing operations
$
(0.15)
$
0.04
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
0.54
Basic net income per share
$
(0.15)
$
0.58
Diluted net income / (loss) per share:
(Loss) / Income from continuing operations
$
(0.15)
$
0.04
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
0.54
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
(0.15)
$
0.58
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic
72,543
74,630
Diluted
72,543
74,866
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
608,304
$
658,274
Short-term marketable securities
522,897
911,764
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($6,942 and $5,162,
201,920
163,758
Inventories
145,939
85,544
Derivative asset
47,953
124,789
Short-term restricted cash
7,070
382,596
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
85,901
132,621
Total current assets
1,619,984
2,459,346
Property, plant and equipment, net
217,271
154,470
Long-term marketable securities
304,675
352,020
Long-term deferred tax assets
298
1,169
Goodwill
761,153
513,623
Intangible assets, net
327,106
178,401
Other assets
61,929
57,093
Total assets
$
3,292,416
$
3,716,122
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
55,259
$
38,654
Deferred revenue
42,641
39,748
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
5,179
2,890
Accrued compensation and benefits
34,524
41,898
Accrued income taxes payable
24,529
28,419
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
86,894
78,937
Total current liabilities
249,026
230,546
Long-term tax reserves
1,696
1,684
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
85,886
64,555
Long-term pension liabilities
278
261
Long-term operating lease liabilities
52,494
49,227
Contingent consideration liability
18,462
—
Other long-term liabilities
13,185
6,463
Total liabilities
421,027
352,736
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 82,515,917 shares issued and
824
885
Additional paid-in capital
1,489,554
1,992,017
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(62,074)
(83,916)
Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022
(200,956)
(200,956)
Retained earnings
1,644,041
1,655,356
Total stockholders' equity
2,871,389
3,363,386
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,292,416
$
3,716,122
Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
per diluted
per diluted
per diluted
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
$
share
$
share
$
share
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(11,235)
$
(0.15)
$
(5,310)
$
(0.07)
$
2,858
$
0.04
Adjustments:
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
2,869
0.04
—
—
—
—
Amortization of intangible assets
11,541
0.16
8,801
0.12
8,046
0.11
Restructuring charges
1,462
0.02
393
0.01
173
0.00
Merger and acquisition costs & costs related to share repurchase
11,838
0.16
6,959
0.09
3,719
0.05
Rebranding and transformation costs
(65)
(0.00)
536
0.01
619
0.01
Indemnification asset release
(19)
(0.00)
—
—
—
—
Tax adjustments (1)
(1,436)
(0.02)
2,510
0.03
(4,240)
(0.06)
Tax effect of adjustments
(6,000)
(0.08)
(2,130)
(0.03)
(2,265)
(0.03)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
8,954
$
0.12
$
11,759
$
0.16
$
8,910
$
0.12
Stock based compensation, pre-tax
2,226
0.03
(49)
(0.00)
3,458
0.05
Tax rate
15
%
—
15
%
—
15
%
—
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
1,892
0.03
(42)
(0.00)
2,939
0.04
Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-
$
10,846
$
0.15
$
11,717
$
0.16
$
11,850
$
0.16
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
—
72,543
—
75,010
—
74,866
(1)Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation windfalls. These benefits are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, include a $1.4M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
GAAP net (loss) income
$
(11,235)
$
(20,765)
$
43,320
Less: Income from discontinued operations
—
15,454
(40,462)
GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations
(11,235)
(5,310)
2,858
Adjustments:
Less: Interest income
(10,708)
(10,353)
(35)
Add: Interest expense
43
478
455
Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)
(4,640)
1,910
(4,680)
Add: Depreciation
8,640
6,087
5,208
Add: Amortization of completed technology
4,168
1,901
1,773
Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets
7,372
6,900
6,272
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations
$
(6,360)
$
1,613
$
11,852
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations
$
(6,360)
$
1,613
$
11,852
Adjustments:
Add: Stock-based compensation
2,226
(49)
3,458
Add: Restructuring charges
1,462
393
173
Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory
2,869
—
—
Add: Merger and acquisition costs & costs related to share repurchase
11,838
6,959
3,719
Rebranding and transformation costs
(65)
536
619
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations
$
11,970
$
9,452
$
19,821
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
GAAP gross profit
$
73,865
41.4
%
$
58,117
42.2
%
$
67,044
48.0
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
4,168
2.3
1,901
1.4
1,773
1.3
Purchase accounting impact on inventory
2,869
1.6
—
—
—
0.0
Other adjustment
—
—
289
0.2
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
80,902
45.4
%
$
60,307
43.8
%
$
68,817
49.3
%
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
GAAP gross profit
$
32,981
36.8
%
$
19,068
39.4
%
$
22,690
45.5
%
$
40,885
46.1
%
$
39,057
43.8
%
$
44,354
49.4
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of
2,846
3.2
401
0.8
203
0.4
1,322
1.5
1,500
1.7
1,570
1.7
Purchase accounting
2,869
3.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Other adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
289
0.3
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted
$
38,696
43.2
%
$
19,469
40.3
%
$
22,893
45.9
%
$
42,207
47.6
%
$
40,846
45.8
%
$
45,924
51.2
%
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
GAAP operating loss
$
(3,798)
$
(141)
$
4,187
$
(4,612)
$
12
$
6,314
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
2,846
401
203
1,322
1,500
1,570
Purchase accounting impact on
2,869
—
—
—
—
—
Restructuring related charges
—
—
—
—
—
—
Other adjustment
1,413
—
—
—
339
—
Tariff adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit
$
3,330
$
260
$
4,390
$
(3,290)
$
1,851
$
7,884
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
GAAP operating profit (loss)
$
(8,410)
$
(129)
$
10,501
$
(19,274)
$
(14,490)
$
(10,826)
$
(27,684)
$
(14,619)
$
(325)
Adjustments:
—
Amortization of completed
4,168
1,901
1,773
—
—
—
4,168
1,901
1,773
Amortization of customer
—
—
—
7,372
6,900
6,272
7,372
6,900
6,272
Purchase accounting impact on
2,869
—
—
—
—
—
2,869
—
—
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
1,462
393
173
1,462
393
173
Rebranding and transformation
—
—
—
(65)
536
619
(65)
536
619
Other adjustment
1,413
339
—
(1,413)
(339)
—
—
—
—
Merger and acquisition costs &
—
—
—
11,838
6,959
3,719
11,838
6,959
3,719
Non-GAAP adjusted operating
$
40
$
2,111
$
12,274
$
(80)
$
(41)
$
(43)
$
(40)
$
2,070
$
12,231
The Company has referenced in the explanation of revenue the estimated impact of COVID. Estimated impact of COVID includes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Azenta Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Dollars in millions
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Revenue
$
90
$
50
80
%
$
89
$
90
(1)
%
$
178
$
140
28
%
Acquisitions/divestitures
46
—
(92)
%
—
—
-
%
46
—
(33)
%
Currency exchange rates
(3)
—
6
%
(3)
—
4
%
(6)
—
4
%
Organic revenue
47
50
(6)
%
92
90
2
%
139
140
(1)
%
Estimated impact of
—
9
21
%
0
2
2
%
0
11
8
%
Organic revenue ex
$
47
$
41
15
%
$
92
$
88
4
%
$
138
$
129
7
%
