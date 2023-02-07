Women's Foodservice Forum Expands Board of Directors and Announces New Members to Advance Gender Equity

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) has expanded its 2023 Board of Directors and named new positions for its Executive Committee. Senior leaders from a broad range of industry segments have joined this robust board of industry executives to expand avenues for women to grow their leadership skills and partner with employers to highlight strategies that will help them access a diverse range of talent.

"The Foodservice Industry offers tremendous opportunity for women and underrepresented leaders to build rewarding careers by creating inclusive environments where all members can contribute fully," said WFF President & CEO Therese Gearhart. "WFF is proud to work with partners across all segments of the Foodservice Industry to prepare women for expanding professional opportunities and to cultivate gender-diverse leadership that drives stronger organizational performance."

Anita Zielinski, SVP, Chief Financial Officer – US Foodservice Operations for Sysco Corporation, and newly named WFF Board Chair for 2023, highlighted WFF's expanding global reach through a growing array of virtual events and online resources, and the organization's strong focus on diversity.

"Like the global brands that partner with WFF throughout the year, we are committed to accelerating advancement for all women. I'm looking forward to the impact our Board will have in helping organizations lay the foundation for a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, continuing to progress toward gender equity in the Foodservice Industry," Zielinski said.

WFF Welcomes New Members to the 2023 Board of Directors

Skye Anderson , President, Global Business Services, McDonald's Corporation

Trona Balkissoon , SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Strategy Lead, Nestlé Professional

Genifer Gray , Chief Operating Officer Global Venues, Topgolf Entertainment Group

Ola Idzikowska , Senior Sales Director, Procter & Gamble

Mary Kiener , SVP, Global Supply Chain, Planning and Logistics, Rich Products Corporation

Brooke McKillop , VP, Foodservice Sales, Georgia -Pacific, Consumer Products Group

Erick McReynolds , VP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Chick-fil-A

Gail Sharps Myers , EVP, Chief Legal Officer, Chief People Officer and Corporate Secretary, Denny's Corporation

Meredith Nelson , Senior Director, Field Sales & Foodservice Ingredients, General Mills

Laura Sorensen , Chief People Officer, First Watch

Congratulations to the WFF 2023 Executive Committee:

Chair: Anita Zielinski, SVP, Chief Financial Officer – US Foodservice Operations, Sysco Corporation Chair-Elect: Sarah King, SVP, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Darden Restaurants Treasurer: Dr. Merary Simeon, VP Diversity & Engagement, PepsiCo North America Executive Committee:



Katherine Jaspon, Chief Financial Officer, Inspire Brands

Ann Mamer Lloyd, SVP Distributor Sales, Ecolab

Coley O'Brien, Chief People Officer, The Wendy's Company

Loraine Yalch, Chief Commercial Officer, ARMADA

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Foodservice Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Foodservice Industry to create work environments where women thrive, and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

