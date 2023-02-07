Ubiquitous to Grant Exclusive Pre-Launch Creator App Access to 100 Influencers

The influencer marketing company will grant exclusive access to its brand new Creator App which will serve as a one-stop shop for influencers to find and negotiate brand deals, and more.

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiquitous , a leading influencer marketing company, is granting exclusive pre-launch access to its brand new Creator App to 100 influencers across the United States. The unique technology will enable creators to find brand partnership opportunities while also serving as a centralized platform for all of a creator's negotiations, bookings, and payments. In development throughout the past year, the Creator App is designed to help influencers run their businesses with ease.

"Since we launched Ubiquitous a few years ago, we've continuously looked for ways to empower the creators we work with," said Jess Flack, CEO at Ubiquitous. "Our new Creator App is designed to lift the burdens associated with the business side of the influencer space so creators can focus their energies on what they do best: making unique and engaging content that resonates with their audiences. But before we introduce this new technology into the wild, we are giving pre-launch access to 100 creators across the United States."

With multiple hubs across the United States — including Atlanta, Austin, and Los Angeles — Ubiquitous serves as a tie that binds a long list of influencers to brands small and large, including Target, Amazon, McDonald's, Crocs, and Lyft.

Early access to the Creator App will be determined by a lottery-based selection process. In addition to having complete access to app functionality, pre-launch users will have the ability to provide valuable feedback to Ubiquitous based on their user experiences. Those interested in entering the Creator App lottery can sign up through this link, now through Tuesday, February 28: https://www.ubiquitousinfluence.com/creator-app-signup

