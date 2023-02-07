Multiversity wins LearnX Award in "Best e-learning Design" with a serious game powered by Gamelearn

MADRID, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiversity, an India-based e-learning provider, recently won a Gold LearnX award for Best Simulation in the Best e-learning Design category. The winning simulation was created for Hindustan Unilever's Changemakers program and was powered by Gamelearn's authoring tool, the Editor. The award recognizes e-learning projects that use innovative design methods for interactive learning scenarios that support talent development.

"The different elements the Editor offers to build games, such as Objectives, Quizzes, and Mini-Games made the interactions very interesting to develop. Learner engagements were taken care of at every stage," says Vaishnavi Parkar, Vice President of e-learning at Multiversity.

Their team implemented a scenario-based learning approach with gamification to create a serious game that would give participants the opportunity to experience working at Unilever, and learn about their culture and business model. The game included real-life cases, simulations, and personalized feedback to improve the participants' skill sets.

Multiversity used Gamelearn's Editor to save the time and costs that creating such a game through programming would normally require. The Editor made the overall design and development process quick and easy, with access to video tutorials and an extensive library of characters, backgrounds, and other 3D assets.

The game followed a new product launch at Hindustan Unilever where the learner was the protagonist. As they navigated through a simulated university campus, they learned new concepts, faced challenges, took quizzes, and moved on to the next levels in the game. The scenarios were designed to be challenging and were integrated with gamification elements such as scoring, badges, timers, and leaderboards.

Hindustan Unilever runs the Changemakers program with leading management schools in India, including the Indian Institute of Management. The program offers management students a summer internship and the chance to immerse themselves in the world of business. In order to give everyone the experience of working with Unilever, they needed a solution that was engaging, interactive, and applicable to the real world.

This award is a major accomplishment for Multiversity and a testament to their mastery of the Editor and their commitment to providing engaging, effective e-learning experiences. By using the right tools, they were able to create a serious game that met the needs of Hindustan Unilever and their Gen Z participants.

