Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Hires Industry Veterans Steve LaForgia and James Cosolito as Senior Executive Vice Presidents

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, has hired Steve LaForgia and James Cosolito, two highly experienced title insurance executives whose combined industry experience spans almost 40 years.

"Steve and Jimmy worked here early in their careers and have since become institutional brand names in the space. We're thrilled to have them rejoin KV after all this time," said Jarett Fein, Co-Chief Executive of KV. "They know this industry as well as anyone and they'll be a strong complement to our thriving Business Development team. We look forward to all they have to offer."

"We made the move to KV at this point in our careers because we were looking for an opportunity where we could expand our business and provide our clients with the best possible customer experience," Steve Laforgia said. "We've known Jarett and the KV team for years and it was the only other platform we ever considered, so when everything aligned, we were ready to move."

"It felt like a bit of a homecoming, and we knew the time was right," James Cosolito added. "We've watched KV's incredible trajectory since we left, and they've built a massive business while continuing to put client servicing above all else."

LaForgia and Cosolito started their careers at First American Title Insurance Company before joining KV. After a few years at KV they left to work at the start up First Nationwide Title Agency which was later acquired by Amtrust Title Insurance Company.

About Kensington Vanguard National Land Services

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City, has offices in AL, AZ, DC Metro, FL, GA, KY, NJ, NY, NC, PA, TN, TX, VA. It is one of the largest full-service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the U.S. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard provides commercial and residential title insurance, settlement, escrow and 1031 exchange services. After a strategic investment by $50Bn private equity firm Stone Point Capital in 2016, Kensington Vanguard has continued to be a consolidator driven by industry leadership and financial strength. In March of 2022, KV was acquired by Truist Insurance Holdings, the sixth largest insurance broker in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC). To learn more about Kensington Vanguard, please visit www.kvnational.com.

