GA Telesis' Appoints Darryl Maraj as the Company's First Global Chief Information Officer (CIO)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis LLC ("GAT or the Company") announced that Darryl Maraj has been promoted to serve as the Company's first Global Chief Information Officer (CIO). Over the past decade, Darryl has played a significant role in driving growth through sustainable innovation at the Company.

GA Telesis’ Flight Solutions Group Continues USM Market Growth Following a PW4168 Engine Disassembly (PRNewsfoto/GA Telesis, LLC) (PRNewswire)

As the new Global CIO, Darryl will drive the Company's technology strategy through all its global divisions, overseeing the development and implementation of innovative solutions that enhance customer and employee experiences. In addition, Darryl will collaborate with all business units to create services that define the future of commercial aviation.

"I am thrilled to have Darryl assume the role of Global CIO," said Abdol Moabery, CEO of GA Telesis. "His deep technical expertise, strong business acumen, and leadership skills make him the ideal person to lead our technology strategy and drive our future growth."

Darryl has a proven track record of delivering results and has been instrumental in transforming the Company's technology strategy. During his 10+ year tenure, he has led several significant initiatives that have improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced our customer value proposition. Darryl was also named the Enterprise Category winner of the 2021 Miami CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards and a finalist for the 2022 National CIO Awards.

Darryl is passionate about technology and its ability to drive change, enhancing how we work while creating value for our key stakeholders. He has a vision for the future that aligns with the Company's mission and will provide functional oversight to align all global teams.

"I am honored to have been selected for this role but even more excited about the teams I work with to deliver the next generation of services in the aviation industry. I am very enthusiastic about the future of all GA Telesis employees because they are at the helm of our value proposition. I am eager to help enhance the way our team members work and improve the impact we have on our industry," said Darryl Maraj.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing component solutions and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

For further information, please contact Cathy Moabery at marketing@gatelesis.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC