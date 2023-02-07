FDA Roundup: February 7, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:



On Monday, the FDA updated its easy step-by-step guide to include information about reporting your over-the-counter (OTC) at-home COVID-19 test result to MakeMyTestCount.org . The FDA encourages you to voluntarily and anonymously report your positive or negative test results every time you use an at-home COVID-19 test. The data from MakeMyTestCount.org can help public health departments know how fast the virus is spreading. This valuable test data helps public health departments assess and modify their response to COVID-19 in their local communities, states or across the country. The MakeMyTestCount website is developed through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Tech program and allows consumers to anonymously report the results of their OTC at-home COVID-19 test.



On Friday, the FDA cleared the BioFire SPOTFIRE Respiratory (R) Panel , an in vitro diagnostic test used for the simultaneous detection and identification of multiple respiratory viral and bacterial infections in individuals suspected of having COVID-19 or other respiratory tract infections. This test was reviewed through the Dual 510(k) and CLIA Waiver pathway, making it the first COVID-19 test to be cleared with a CLIA Waiver.

