Dr. Andrew McNamara joins Trilogy Health Services as Company's first-ever Chief Medical Officer

New role will focus on elevating the company's quality of care

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Andrew McNamara joins the team at Trilogy Health Services as the company's first-ever Chief Medical Officer. In the role, Dr. McNamara will take the company's focus on clinical excellence to the next level, elevating the quality of care at every Trilogy senior community.

Dr. Andrew McNamara joins Trilogy as its first-ever Chief Medical Officer (PRNewswire)

Dr. McNamara most recently served as Chief Medical Officer for Aetna Better Health of Kentucky. He began his career as a full-time family physician, practicing in Illinois for over a decade. He transitioned into the role of Vice President of Medical Affairs for McKesson Corporation, with a focus on clinical informatics. He later worked as Chief Medical Officer for Aetna Better Health of Illinois as well as Trust Healthcare.

"I was drawn to Trilogy because of its passion for delivering the best possible care to seniors. I am excited to bring experience and expertise to the team that will be able to further that mission," Chief Medical Officer Dr. McNamara said. "Working in close partnership with our clinical, rehab, and pharmaceutical teams, I believe we can make a significant impact on the health of seniors, wherever they are in their journey."

"Collaboration is essential in being able to move all areas of healthcare forward. Nurses can manage all the components within our communities, but to take care to the next level we need to work in tandem with a network of physicians. Having Dr. McNamara there to complement and elevate the work we do is really going to grow what we can offer our residents when it comes to their health needs," Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Dempsey said.

To learn more about Trilogy's commitment to clinical excellence, visit us online at www.trilogyhs.com

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout four states, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job openings at Trilogy, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

Trilogy Health Services celebrates 25 years (PRNewswire)

