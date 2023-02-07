AVL Expands Canadian Presence

Growing Canadian market to receive more resources

Staying close to our customers as they forge the future of mobility

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVL is pleased to announce it is expanding its Canadian footprint beyond British Colombia and into the two R&D clusters of Montreal and the Toronto-Windsor corridor. As part of its expansion, AVL is dedicating technical support and business development expertise that will be based in Canada.

These resources will complement the existing research team that continues to develop and deliver cutting-edge fuel cell technology. Since 2018, AVL has operated in Burnaby, British Colombia, to advance fuel cell research, testing, and development. This region is home to AVL Fuel Cell Canada, and hydrogen fuel cell test system leader and AVL partner, Greenlight Innovation Corp.

"We're excited to extend AVL's existing offerings in the Canadian market. Now, customers will have the resources to leverage not only AVL's fuel cell expertise, but also our emissions and e-mobility testing solutions," commented Joseph Strelow, President of AVL Test Systems.

"Our goal is to stay close to our customers to support their efforts to develop sustainable mobility. We not only see Canada as a rapidly evolving mobility market, but also a rich source of top-notch engineering talent from Canadian Universities. Therefore, it is only fitting for AVL to increase its investment in the Canadian market and our growing customer base."

Canada's automotive industry has traditionally focused on vehicle production, with seven final assembly plants producing 1.4 million vehicles annually. Canada is also home to several Tier 1 global automotive suppliers.

In recent years, Canada's automotive focus has expanded to include multiple R&D centers for battery electric vehicle and electrified powertrain development in industry and university settings. AVL projects this trend to continue and has directed additional resources and attention to support Canada's R&D sector.

For more information about AVL's solutions, please get in contact with us: https://www.avl.com/contact.

About AVL

With more than 10,700 employees, AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies for a greener, safer and better world of mobility.

From ideation phase to serial production, the company covers vehicle architectures and platform solutions including the impact of new propulsion systems and energy carriers. As a global technology provider, AVL's offerings range from simulation, virtualization and test automation for product development to ADAS/AD and vehicle software. The company combines state-of-the-art and highly scalable IT, software and technology solutions with its application know-how, thereby offering customers extensive tools in areas such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity or Embedded Systems.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts at more than 90 locations and with 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is supporting customers in their mobility ambitions. In 2021, the company generated a turnover of 1.6 billion Euros, of which 12 % are invested in R&D activities to ensure continuous innovation.

AVL North America is headquartered in Plymouth, MI, and has additional locations in Plymouth, Ann Arbor, MI, and Lake Forest, CA. Visit www.avl.com for more.

