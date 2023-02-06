University of Houston Law Center to feature Reginald Dwayne Betts as Black History Month Speaker

Criminal justice reform advocate explores prison experience through poetry

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning author, poet and lawyer Reginald Dwayne Betts will give a solo performance on Thursday, Feb. 16, in celebration of Black History Month at the University of Houston Law Center.

Reginald Dwayne Betts will give a solo performance on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the University of Houston Law Center.

As part of the Bracewell LLP Distinguished Lecture in Racial and Social Justice, Betts will present "Felon: An American Washi Tale," which combines traditional theater, poetry, fine art and Japanese paper-making. The piece is a theatrical version of a collection of poetry titled "Felon," which won the 2020 American Book Award.

Formerly incarcerated, Betts transformed himself from a 16-year-old sentenced to nine years in prison to a critically acclaimed writer and Yale Law School graduate.

He holds a B.A. from the University of Maryland; an M.F.A. from Warren Wilson College; and a J.D. from Yale Law School, where he was awarded the Israel H. Perez Prize for best student note or comment appearing in the Yale Law Journal. He is a Ph.D. in Law candidate at Yale and, as a Liman Fellow, he spent a year representing clients in the New Haven Public Defender's Office. In 2020, he founded Freedom Reads, a non-profit organization that opens libraries in prisons.

Betts was also one of 25 selected for the 2021 MacArthur Fellowship — a prestigious honor, also known as a genius grant, that awards exceptionally talented and creative individuals with a significant, unrestricted grant.

"Bracewell is proud to partner with the University of Houston Law Center in bringing this timely and innovative presentation to the campus and greater Houston community," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp.

The event is co-sponsored by Bracewell LLP, the University of Houston Law Center and the University of Houston College of Education. Attendees will receive one hour of Texas continuing legal education credit.

The presentation will be in-person on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Central at the University of Houston Law Center, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd. Attendees may also join virtually. Participating attorneys will receive one hour of Texas continuing legal education credit.

Click here to register.

Click here for more event information.

