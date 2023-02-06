On the Move™ Releases Episode #2 of Original "Athletes On The Move" Video Series

Two-Time WNBA Champion & Las Vegas Aces Star Chelsea Gray Finds Home Base in Latest Episode

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the Move, the sports media entity of The Dingman Group , the industry leader in pro sports workforce mobility and relocation management, released the second installment of it's ongoing video series "On the Move" via the official Athletes on the Move Instagram ( @athletesonthemove ) and YouTube pages.

On The Move (PRNewswire)

On the Move: Episode #2 , "Finding Home Base" showcases two-time WNBA Champion, four-time All-Star and Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, one of the most decorated players in the WNBA, as she and her wife, Tipesa, navigate the relocation to their new home in Las Vegas all while Chelsea simultaneously wins her second WNBA Championship, a WNBA Finals MVP and a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup in September.

The series, which debuted in the Fall with Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White, provides viewers with a closer, in-depth look at real stories behind the transaction including draft picks, trades, free-agent signings, coaching/executive hires and more.

"Chelsea's On The Move story is one of the most unique ones I've ever been a part of and we're grateful to be able to share it as part of this series," said Chris Dingman, CEO of The Dingman Group. "In a matter of weeks, she won a WNBA championship, a Finals MVP and a gold medal and at the same time planned and prepared to move into her new home."

No stranger to being on the move, Gray began her career at Duke University before being drafted by the Connecticut Sun 11th overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft, traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016 and signing with the Las Vegas Aces as a free agent in 2021 along with playing overseas during the off-seasons in Israel, Spain and Turkey every year.

Gray led the Aces to a 26-10 record and the first championship in franchise history in 2022 after averaging 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists and for her career, she has averaged 11.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 4.7 apg in 258 games over eight seasons with Connecticut, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The Dingman Group has appeared on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list for two-consecutive years, as well as, The Financial Times list both recognizing the organization as one of the fastest-growing and most successful companies in America.

About The Dingman Group

Bringing the professional sports world home for the last 15 years, The Dingman Group has been the industry leader in pro sports workforce mobility and relocation management, assisting everyone from elite athletes and coaches to team executives, employees, and athletic department leaders. The organization has expanded significantly and now regularly is called upon by ownership of professional sports teams expanding or relocating to new cities. However, it continues to excel and grow the individual services that established its reputation as the best in the business. They are the only organization with the requisite expertise in personnel management, residential and commercial real estate, moving & storage and infrastructure for athletes, coaches and front office staff on the move. The Dingman Group strives to create long-lasting relationships while always being timely, discrete and confidential. For more information, visit www.dingmangroup.com.

Twitter: @DingmanGroup

Instagram: @AthletesontheMove

@DingmanGroup

YouTube: https://www.YouTube.com/@athletesonthemove

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDingmanGroup/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1276409

Media Requests:

Timothy Gelt

P: 303-903-9489

Email: press@dingmangroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Dingman Group