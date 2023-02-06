Greg Lindberg Pledges to Support Justice-Impacted Individuals

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Lindberg, entrepreneur, philanthropist and author, is partnering with Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization, to provide resources and opportunities for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people.

Lindberg has pledged to provide a substantial donation every year to support the organization and provide ongoing resources for justice-impacted individuals and their families, giving them the necessary tools to overcome struggles and reach their ultimate potential.

"I want to do everything I can to give these individuals a second chance at life," Lindberg said. "I know what they're going through and my goal is to give them access to information, resources and opportunities to succeed."

Interrogating Justice is a non-profit organization created to provide access to much-needed resources to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people around health care, career and ongoing information that help them navigate the criminal justice system. The organization's team and volunteers are comprised of attorneys, advocates and allies that work every day to fight for justice.

"We're proud of the difference we've made on many people's lives," said Danie Watson-Goetz, chief operating officer at Interrogating Justice. "Since we started, we've helped more than 500,000 currently incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people, including their loved ones. We're passionate about our work and we want to continue to grow and expand to help a lot more people."

Lindberg has pledged to provide continued support for justice-impacted individuals through Interrogating Justice. He believes ongoing assistance can help provide much-needed help for this community and give them a second chance to succeed in every aspect of their lives.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. Through his successful career, Lindberg has reimagined and transformed hundreds of businesses, employed thousands of people, empowered leaders and impacted communities through philanthropic efforts. His experiences as a leader and challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success as an author of two books: Failing Early & Failing Often: How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage and 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership. For more information on Greg Lindberg's life, books and work, visit GregLindberg.com.

About Interrogating Justice

Interrogating Justice, founded in 2020, is a non-profit, non-partisan organization created to provide access to much-needed resources, support and education to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people and their families. The organization's team and volunteers are comprised of attorneys, advocates and allies that work every day to fight for justice. For more information, visit https://interrogatingjustice.org/.

