AnX Robotica Commences Launch of the NaviCam® Small Bowel System

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnX Robotica Corporation (www.anxrobotics.com), the developer and manufacturer of the NaviCam® Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System (MCCE), is pleased to announce the launch of the NaviCam Small Bowel System in the United States. The NaviCam SB System, which was cleared by FDA in December, utilizes aspherical lens technology to reduce distortion and enhance the field of vision, a critical component in the diagnosis of small bowel disease. In addition, the NaviCam SB System enhances efficiencies for the clinician and patient due to dramatically reduced download and processing time allowing clinicians the ability to promptly analyze a study and make a diagnosis.

"The NaviCam Small Bowel System is a significant technology improvement and will be a very valuable tool for the diagnosis of diseases in the small bowel," said Cristiano Spada, MD, PhD. "The unique combination of features both in the capsule and the software have made our team more efficient with a high degree of confidence."

"The launch of the NaviCam SB System is a significant achievement for AnX Robotica as we continue to build our NaviCam Platform," stated Stu Wildhorn, Vice President of Marketing for AnX Robotica. "Video capsule endoscopy (VCE) is a valuable tool in the visualization of obscure GI bleeding as well as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), making it an important diagnostic tool for Gastroenterologists."

About AnX Robotica

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, AnX Robotica has developed and commercialized Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy - a sedation-free, minimally invasive visualization test for complete visualization of the stomach with comparable performance to gastroscopy.

With the innovation of the NaviCam® Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy System, AnX Robotica is working to expand the NaviCam® platform for additional visualization aids and therapeutic applications. In addition to the NaviCam SB System, AnX Robotica markets the NaviCam® Colon System in Europe. The company also offers IntraMarX® 3D, radiopaque markers for colonic transit studies in the US.

NaviCam® is a registered trademark of AnX Robotica Corporation.

