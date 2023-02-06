10x Genomics Demonstrates Breadth, Scale and Leadership at 2023 AGBT General Meeting

Showcases unique power and scalability of Chromium Flex across fresh, frozen and FFPE samples, including data from an 8 million cell experiment on a single run

Reinforces performance advantages of Visium CytAssist for unbiased spatial discovery with new data and an exclusive product pipeline, including Visium HD

Shares technology roadmap for the Xenium platform, including a broader menu of targeted and customizable panels and the future capability to scale to thousands of plex

Launches Xenium Catalyst Program to accelerate researchers' access to high-quality, proof-of-concept in situ data

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology, today announced a series of new product updates and technology demonstrations that will be presented at the 2023 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting this week in Hollywood, Fla. The latest developments include new proof-of-concept data showcasing the company's performance, leadership and innovation at the forefront of single-cell analysis, spatial biology and in situ technology.

"2022 was the most exciting year of product launches in 10x history. We're building on our momentum with new capabilities and incredible data demonstrating major advances in each of our three platforms," said Ben Hindson, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. "10x is the only company with technologies that cover single cell, spatial and in situ analysis. Whether used independently or as an integrated suite, our highly complementary tools are helping researchers unlock new biological insights that will ultimately advance human health. At AGBT, we're excited to showcase researchers' success with the 10x toolkit and demonstrate the power of our innovation engine to expand the boundaries of scientific research."

10x Genomics will host a workshop at AGBT on Wednesday, February 8, at 1:10 p.m. ET to share the latest data and development directions across its three platforms. This workshop will be live-streamed for researchers not attending AGBT.

Chromium Single Cell Analysis

Building on its track record of innovation, 10x Genomics today announced new capabilities on its market-defining Chromium single cell platform that unlock broader sample access and enable larger scale, lower cost experiments. 10x Genomics will unveil new data on its Single Cell Gene Expression Flex line, the company's new flagship assay launched last year, that demonstrates the power of the product's more flexible and streamlined workflow to enable:

Broad sample access: New data will highlight how Chromium Flex has been rigorously validated across a broad range of different FFPE samples. 10x Genomics is the first and only company to offer this groundbreaking capability along with demonstrated protocols to enable single cell analysis on preserved biobank samples.

Multiomics: 10x Genomics will showcase data to simultaneously profile gene and protein expression from the same cell across multiple multiplexed samples at scale. This new capability, part of the Chromium Flex line, is expected to launch late this year.

Massive scale: As the single cell leader, 10x Genomics continues to redefine large scale and ease of use for researchers worldwide. At AGBT, the company will demonstrate the capabilities of Chromium Flex to easily scale to millions of cells and hundreds of samples in a single experimental run, further lowering the cost of single cell experiments.

"Single cell measurements have been transformative to our understanding of human health and disease, but the research potential has been hampered by cost and throughput. Technologies such as 10x Genomics Single Cell Gene Expression Flex are transformative in the ability to look at millions of cells across multiple patients' samples simultaneously," said Peter Skene, Director of High Resolution Translational Immunology at the Allen Institute. "This mind-blowing scale is coupled with reduced cost and enhanced gene detection, compared to previous technologies. These next generation single cell multiomic technologies herald a new era in clinical translational research."

Visium Spatial Discovery

Visium is the leading platform for spatial discovery, enabling researchers to efficiently measure the whole transcriptome at high spatial resolution in a wide variety of tissue types. At AGBT, the company will unveil new data to showcase the performance advantages of Visium CytAssist , an instrument launched last year to transform the Visium workflow and enable spatial profiling from pre-mounted and archived tissue slides. This Visium data will demonstrate future products and capabilities that will be exclusively available on Visium CytAssist, including:

Broad sample access: The company is expanding Visium CytAssist compatibility to more sample types, including tissue microarrays and fresh frozen tissues with no need for tissue optimization.

Multiomics: The company expects to launch the capability to co-detect gene and protein expression, along with a high-resolution image from the same FFPE tissue section, in the first half of 2023.

Higher resolution: 10x Genomics will share new data highlighting progress on Visium HD, which will be exclusively available on Visium CytAssist. Visium HD is expected to deliver unbiased whole transcriptome discovery power across whole tissue sections at single cell scale resolution.

Xenium In Situ Analysis

The company's Xenium In Situ platform, which began shipping last year , enables researchers to perform targeted spatial profiling at subcellular resolution. The Xenium platform has industry-leading throughput, high sensitivity and specificity and broad content offerings, providing a best-in-class platform for researchers to uncover new insights into cellular structure, function and behavior.

The company announced today several upcoming additions to its broad menu of high performance panels, including:

Targeted panels optimized for human brain and lung tissues, each customizable with up to 100 additional genes.

Human and mouse multi-tissue panels, each customizable with up to 100 additional genes.

Stand alone human and mouse custom panels for up to 300 genes, enabling maximum flexibility for researchers with specific experimental needs.

"We recently performed our first Xenium run and the data looks really good," said Professor Yutaka Suzuki, PhD, from the Laboratory of Systems Genomics at The University of Tokyo. "We are super excited to run several projects on Xenium in the coming days, including mouse brain, human breast and lung."

In addition, the company announced the launch of the Xenium Catalyst Program, a technical access service through which researchers can send samples to 10x Genomics for processing and receive Xenium data to aid in grant applications and purchasing decisions. While many researchers can use the company's provided datasets , the Xenium Catalyst Program will support customers who require proof-of-concept data on specific samples.

"We're seeing incredible customer enthusiasm for Xenium," added Hindson. "Both orders and instrument shipments exceeded our expectations at the end of 2022. As the order book continues to grow, we know some customers may need to see data from their own samples to support their funding requests. The Xenium Catalyst Program will be a great resource for these customers."

At AGBT, 10x Genomics will unveil new data demonstrating future directions for its on-market Xenium platform, showcasing a robust pipeline and multi-year innovation roadmap including:

Proof-of-concept data from a 5,000 plex multi-tissue gene panel on seven human FFPE tissues, demonstrating the capability of the Xenium platform to scale to many thousands of genes.

Multimodal cell boundary stains and trained cell segmentation algorithm.

Multiplexed RNA and Protein on the same section with an example application in enhancing Tumor Microenvironment resolution.

Isoform mapping and SNV detection, unique capabilities of the Xenium platform to measure additional fundamental features of biology.

Posters and Featured Talks

Throughout AGBT, 10x Genomics will demonstrate the use of its platforms to generate novel biological insights:

Sponsor Workshop : Empowering impactful science with leading-edge single cell, spatial and in situ technologies ( February 8, 2023 )

Feature Presentation: High resolution mapping of the breast cancer tumor microenvironment using integrated single cell, spatial, and in situ analysis of FFPE tissue ( February 7, 2023 )

Flash Talk: Multiplexed single cell surface protein detection and RNA profiling of fixed cells ( February 7, 2023 )

Poster Presentations:

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2021 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2021 research and development spend and have been cited in over 4,500 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. Our patent portfolio comprises more than 1,700 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which fall under the "safe harbor" provisions of those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s ("10x Genomics") product launches, performance, configuration, capabilities and adoption. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, including the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics' financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time. Although 10x Genomics believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

