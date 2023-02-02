TCG Process Partners with RBC Group

Australian technology integrator RBC Group chooses TCG Process as the IDP provider to launch new and improved solution

BAAR, Switzerland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCG Process, a global technology company, with headquarters in Switzerland and 11 subsidiaries around the world, has announced a partnership with the RBC Group, a leading Australian managed print technology solutions provider and member of HP's global alliance board with 3,000 managed services customers in Australia.

This partnership will integrate the TCG Process intelligent document processing (IDP) platform, DocProStar, with RBC's cloud automation platform Docs2me, which connects multi-function devices in SME businesses to automated business processes including financial, mailroom and form processing. RBC will also leverage DocProStar to automate high volume, complex business applications, such as loans, claims, and onboarding for enterprise customers. RBC selected TCG for its functionality and scalability, enabling new business process management and mobile capture features.

The integration of these solutions will significantly bolster the features of RBC's automation platform to eliminate the manual handling of documents in applications. The outcome will be a unified, powerful and user-friendly experience.

"Partnering with TCG Process allows us to provide even greater value to our customers. For us it is about how to provide a superior customer experience through productivity, reduced costs and outcomes for our clients. Adding this solution to our platform does that," said Michael Manton, General Manager, RBC Group.

"After a year-long search for a fitting IDP solution, TCG Process was the standout choice to enhance RBC's automation offering," said David Wheeler, RBC Group Managing Director.

TCG Process launched a subsidiary in Australia in 2020 with a focus on insurance, banking and business process outsourcing markets, working through partners in these verticals.

"We are excited to work with RBC Group to deliver automation to both enterprise and small & medium enterprise organisations to increase competitiveness locally and globally. RBC brings considerable experience, skills and a loyal customer base," said Frank Volckmar, Managing Director at TCG Process Pty Ltd.

TCG Process Chief Executive Officer Arnold von Bueren stated the company's partnership with RBC Group would benefit customers around the globe.

"Our team is proud to enter this strategic partnership with RBC Group, which is based on shared values and a passion for creating value for customers. With a proven record of great leadership, RBC's skilled team has a strong international reputation," said Mr. von Bueren.

About TCG Process

TCG Process, with headquarters in Switzerland, is an international organization that develops and integrates input management and intelligent process automation software. Its solutions are used in industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, government and public administration to digitize and automate complex processes. TCG Process sells both directly and via partners globally.

About RBC Group

Since 1975 RBC Group has been an Australian leader in technology integration services and solutions. The company portfolio focuses on optimising consumables, service, IT administration, and financing, providing clients with a streamlined and cost effective operational structure. Founded from the era of print and imaging the company has grown to be one of the largest independent and privately owned IT solutions providers in the country, servicing more than 3000 clients across the nation.

