Milestone in development of state-of-the-art compact plasma accelerators as TAU Systems signs a suite of key agreements with The University of Texas at Austin

The collaboration utilizes The University of Texas' Tabletop Terawatt Laboratory laser system to expedite breakthroughs in disease prevention and cures, as well as semiconductor chips and more

Sponsored Research Agreement allows TAU and UT Austin personnel to work together to develop fundamental elements of laser-plasma interaction

Patent License Agreement signed by both parties grants TAU an exclusive license to future patents on laser-plasma interaction for particle acceleration

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAU Systems , a producer of ultrafast, compact plasma accelerators, today announced the signing of a suite of crucial agreements with The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) to focus on the fundamental elements of laser-plasma interactions, advancing the science and technology of compact accelerator systems and advanced light sources, with the goal of making these tools widely available to a broad range of end-users and industry.

TAU Systems is developing the world's first compact particle accelerators and specialized X-ray free-electron lasers that combine the capabilities of large accelerators with a small footprint to provide easy and affordable beam-time access for any company or research institute. Led by experts in laser-driven particle accelerators, TAU is democratizing accelerator access for the progress of biotechnology, nuclear and battery technology, and more.

These agreements included a Sponsored Research Agreement and a Patent License Agreement. The Sponsored Research Agreement enables TAU Systems and UT Austin personnel to work together in laboratories and collaborate on researching the fundamental elements of laser-plasma interaction. TAU will fund UT Austin laboratory staff in exchange for shared access to UT Austin laboratories, including TAU personnel working in the capacity of UT Austin research affiliates.

The Patent License Agreement establishes an exclusive license to a foundational patent on laser-plasma interaction for particle acceleration. As part of the agreement, UT Austin has been issued shares in TAU Systems.

"Thanks to our Sponsored Research Agreement, we will begin utilizing the state of the art UT Austin Tabletop Terawatt Laboratory laser, which enables our team to further explore the fundamental elements of laser-plasma interaction, a key part of our compact plasma accelerators," said Bjorn Manuel Hegelich, TAU Systems CEO. "We have also signed a Patent License Agreement with UT Austin that grants us an exclusive license to a foundational patent on laser-plasma interaction for particle acceleration."

Christine Dixon Thiesing, associate vice president for Discovery to Impact at UT Austin said, "This collaboration with TAU Systems highlights how the impact of academic research can be greatly amplified through startups. UT Austin is committed to supporting businesses like TAU Systems in their efforts to bring products and services to the market that change the world."

This announcement further expands TAU Systems' network with the world's leading academic institutes and builds on the recently announced partnership with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory to demonstrate the U.S.'s first laser-driven vacuum UltraViolet free-electron laser at the BELLA Center.

For more information on TAU Systems' solutions and service details, visit www.tausystems.com.

About TAU Systems

TAU Systems is an Austin, Texas-based deep-tech company developing the first compact particle accelerators and specialized X-ray free-electron lasers that combine the capabilities of large accelerators with a small footprint to provide easy and affordable beam-time access for any company. Led by premier experts in laser-driven particle accelerators, TAU is democratizing access for the progress of biotechnology, nuclear and more. Learn more at www.tausystems.com .

About The University of Texas at Austin

Discovery to Impact at UT Austin is the connection among campus innovators, industry, and the investment community. We cultivate ideas, uncover pathways to market, and foster commercial collaborations that advance academic research into services and products that benefit society. Visit discoveries.utexas.edu to learn more, view our startup portfolio and IP available for partnering, and connect with the team.

