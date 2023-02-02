Login VSI Appoints New CEO, John Vigeant; CEO and Founder Eric-Jan van Leeuwen Transitions to Board Chairman

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Login VSI, the industry-leading software provider of 360° proactive visibility for digital workspaces, announced that John Vigeant had been named President and Chief Executive Officer.

Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO, will continue with Login VSI as Chairman of the Board, in addition to leading strategic alliances and international sales, effective January 2023.

"It has been a privilege to serve our customers, and I am proud of how Login VSI has expanded," said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen. "We have delivered unmatched value to our customers and continuously expanded our platform, Login Enterprise. John is uniquely positioned to understand our business and industry. I am confident his leadership will carry Login VSI into another phase of success".

Vigeant has over 20 years of senior leadership experience that includes advising prominent technology companies and delivering results in product strategy, operations, and revenue growth.

John joins Login VSI from Guardsquare, where he served as the chief revenue officer and oversaw aligning all revenue-related functions and revenue generation. He also served as SVP of sales and business development at ObserveIT and Citrix.

As the digital workspace industry evolves, the company continues to expand its platform, Login Enterprise, which gives customers visibility into their virtual environments across locations and infrastructure to enhance control of performance, cost, and capacity.

In 2021, Wavecrest Growth Partners invested in Login VSI to accelerate go-to-market efforts and product innovation. "We are pleased to welcome John as CEO of Login VSI. With a proven track record in leading GTM operations, revenue growth, and product innovation, John is prepared to drive the company into the future," says Deepak Sindwani, co-founder and Managing Partner at Wavecrest Growth Partners.

Login VSI has been laser-focused on expanding in North America, with this announcement coming shortly after opening its new headquarters in Boston, MA.

"It is a great time to join Login VSI. The brand has well-established respect and industry trust," said Vigeant. "There is a lot for us to do; we are on the path to building a winning company by delivering our customers, many of which are Fortune 500 enterprises, immediate and ongoing value through Login Enterprise."

About Login VSI

Login VSI helps organizations proactively manage their virtual desktops and applications' performance, cost, and capacity wherever they reside - traditional, hybrid, or cloud. Founded in 2012, Login VSI is headquartered in Boston and Amsterdam. Visit loginvsi.com and follow @loginvsi.

