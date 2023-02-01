USG Corporation Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Aamir Paul

Advances commitment to delivering sustainability-informed innovation and customer-focused solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USG Corporation ("USG"), an industry-leading manufacturer of building materials and innovative solutions, expands its board of directors with the addition of global business leader Aamir Paul, who will serve as an independent member. Mr. Paul is currently President, North America Operations at Schneider Electric, a Global 500 company committed to building a more electric, digital and decarbonized world.

Aamir Paul shoot. Chicago IL. October 26, 2017. Photo by Andrew Collings. (PRNewswire)

The result of an extensive search, Mr. Paul brings expertise in sustainability, digitization and technology: areas key to advancing USG's business strategy and driving sustainable growth.

"Aamir Paul is well regarded for his ability to drive sustainability across multinational businesses and supply chains in a way that mutually benefits partners and customers," said Chris Griffin, President and CEO, USG Corporation. "His expertise in understanding the needs of customer segments and unrelenting focus on solving customer problems will add new dimension and capabilities to our Board and our company."

Mr. Paul will draw on experience honed during his leadership roles at Dell, Honeywell, and current tenure at Schneider Electric. His career includes a decades-long track record of success with customers and business partners at the intersection of manufacturing, technology and sustainability. Initial areas of focus will be commercial excellence and leadership development; however, this will evolve over time.

"As a leading construction materials manufacturer, USG Corporation plays an essential role in meeting the evolving needs of customers while also building a more sustainable world," said Aamir Paul. "The organization's focus on promoting a circular economy — as evidenced by their ambitious recycling program that saves customers time and money while also reducing landfill waste — is just one example. It's a privilege to join the USG Corporation board of directors and continue driving progress for business and the planet."

As President of North America Operations and a member of the Executive Committee for Schneider Electric, Mr. Paul leads commercial operations for Canada, Mexico, and the United States to deliver best-in-class solutions for partners and end users across the company's Energy Management and Industrial Automation businesses. Under Mr. Paul's leadership, Schneider Electric was named the 2022 Microsoft Energy & Sustainability Partner of the Year, and for the last five consecutive years has been named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Mr. Paul holds a BS in chemical engineering from Northwestern University and completed advanced management studies at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and INSEAD. He serves on the board of directors for the National Association of Electrical Distributors, ETAP and the Executives' Club of Chicago.

The addition of Mr. Paul to USG's Board of Directors is effective immediately.

