BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Voice of the Martyrs announced the launch of its new mobile app today. Through free multimedia resources, compelling content and daily prayer updates, this new VOM App is designed to draw believers into closer fellowship with persecuted Christians living and serving in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ.

Pray, Watch, Listen, Read and Share Stories of Persecuted Christians with the new VOM App from The Voice of the Martyrs.

The VOM App features a section dedicated to daily prayer requests from persecuted Christians in restricted nations and places hostile toward the Gospel. Users can stay informed about global events impacting persecuted Christians through regularly-updated prayer requests and learn ways to specifically pray.

The VOM App offers a range of free resources. Users can browse a library of inspiring e-books and audiobooks and watch VOM's virtual video events, such as the "Imprisoned for Christ Virtual Event," a special production highlighting three Christian workers falsely accused, arrested and imprisoned for their faith.

Users will also have access to watch full-length feature films about ministry cofounders Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, such as "Tortured for Christ" and "Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years."

One of the special sections in the new VOM App will bring users up close and personal with persecuted Christians through in-depth interviews and entire episodes of VOM Radio with host Todd Nettleton.

Christ-centered families will discover engaging and age-appropriate resources for children and students, while church leaders can help believers explore what Scripture says about Christian persecution through Bible study materials and group study videos.

"VOM is committed to fellowship; connecting Christians in free nations with members of our persecuted family. We will not let them suffer in silence and we will not let them serve alone. This app will help believers everywhere get and stay connected with our persecuted sisters and brothers around the world," said Nettleton.

"The writer of Hebrews instructs us to, 'Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body," said Nettleton. "The new VOM App is a practical tool to help each of us follow that scriptural mandate."

The new VOM App is available in both iOS and Android platforms. Read an overview of the new VOM app, review a full list of features or download at vom.org/app .

