Minew and InPlay Partner to Launch Game-Changing $1 Bluetooth® LE Tag Products, Revolutionizing IoT Industry

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minew, a leading provider of advanced IoT technologies, and InPlay Inc, a provider of innovative wireless connectivity SoC technology, are proud to announce their strategic partnership that promises to revolutionize the IoT market. This collaboration has resulted in the launch of two new, game-changing Bluetooth® LE tag products, the T3 Disposable Tag and i6 Disposable Tag, which are set to set a new benchmark for affordability and performance in the IoT industry.

The $1 price tag represents a major milestone in the IoT industry and promises to transform the supply chain and inventory management processes for businesses of all sizes.

Leveraging InPlay's award-winning NanoBeacon technology and Minew's extensive expertise in the IoT industry, these new Bluetooth® LE tags are designed to deliver an exceptional solution that balances affordability with dependable performance. The $1 price tag represents a major milestone in the IoT industry and promises to transform the supply chain and inventory management processes for businesses of all sizes.

The impact of these new products on the RTLS (Real-Time Location Systems) and active RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) markets is expected to be significant. The lower cost will allow more companies to adopt these cutting-edge technologies, streamlining their processes and driving greater efficiency. And with the low power feature of the NanoBeacon technology, businesses can rest assured that their IoT service will be reliable and cost-effective, even with such an aggressive pricing strategy.

Minew and InPlay have combined their decades of experience and expertise to deliver a product that is both affordable and of the highest quality. The innovative design and performance of these Bluetooth® LE tags are sure to disrupt the IoT market and provide customers with a reliable, cost-effective solution for their IoT needs.

"We are beyond excited to partner with InPlay on this groundbreaking project," said Johnson, co-founder of Minew. "Their NanoBeacon technology is truly remarkable, and we have no doubt that the $1 Bluetooth® LE tag will disrupt the IoT industry. We can't wait to see the impact it will have!"

"InPlay is honored to collaborate with Minew on this transformative project," said Jason Wu, cofounder, and CEO of InPlay Inc. "Combining our innovative technology with Minew's expertise in the IoT industry has resulted in a product that exceeds expectations. The $1 Bluetooth® LE tag is poised to revolutionize the market, and we can't wait to see customers' reactions!"

The T3 Disposable Tag broadcasts standard iBeacon data at regular intervals. It features a long transmission distance of up to 328 feet (100 meters). Its dimensions are 31.1×30×5.5 mm. and it has a keychain hole design for wearing on a keychain or lanyard. The i6 Disposable Tag stands out with its ultra-thin design of only 3.5 mm, with the same transmission distance of 328 feet (100 meters). Its tiny size of 36.5×23.5×3.5 mm allows for easy attachment to assets using double-sided tape. These products aim to provide an affordable and convenient solution for real-time location tracking and traceability, making them ideal for various applications.

To learn more about InPlay's NanoBeacon technology, please visit https://inplay-tech.com/in100. For detailed information on the two new Bluetooth® LE tag products, please visit https://www.minew.com/product/i6-ultra-thin-tag/ and https://www.minew.com/product/t3-disposable-tag/.

This announcement marks a major step forward for both Minew and InPlay and signals a new era for the IoT industry. With the launch of these new products, businesses can now enjoy the benefits of cutting-edge IoT technologies at an unprecedented price point. We look forward to seeing the impact of these new products in the market and are confident that they will be well-received by customers and industry experts alike.

About Minew

Minew is a professional turnkey supplier providing complete customized IoT solutions from concepts and ideas to physical products. Minew has over a decade of experience working on RF products manufacturing, completing more than 500 OEM/ODM projects involving concept, hardware, software design, and production. Minew commits to connecting the world with our wireless products and technologies including but not limited to Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth Mesh, AoA, RTLS,RFID, GPS, UWB, LTE Cat-M1, NB-IoT. More information can be found at https://www.minew.com/.

About InPlay Inc

InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China. More information can be found at https://www.inplay-tech.com.

