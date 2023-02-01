Loanspark, Co-Branded Fintech Startup, to Disrupt the Commercial Lending Industry and Open Previously Blocked Pathways to Prosperity for SMBs

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loanspark announced the launch of their new co-branded lending service that equips organizations with the expertise, support, and digital tools they need to provide business funding products.

The new fintech service champions customer-inspired financing solutions by helping B2B firms design lending programs that address their clients' need for capital while generating additional business revenue. It's based on a win-win approach that cements fruitful B2B relationships and promotes mutual prosperity.

The Best SMB Financial Growth Partner

Loanspark founder and CEO Michael Barnett envisions a world where all businesses have equal financial opportunities and easy access to capital. True to that vision, Loanspark partners with B2B businesses to provide funding solutions to their customers, breaking the market dominance of bureaucratic "big money" lenders.

"We strive to accomplish this by providing tailored business lending products and services that deliver value for our clients' SMB customers and thus help to ensure the health and growth of business communities everywhere," Michael says.

A co-branded partnership with Loanspark gives aspiring alternative lenders an edge by eliminating entry barriers into the financial industry. Loanspark brings all the digital resources and expertise needed to design, build, and host meaningful funding offers for specific SMB communities. This arrangement means any business can become a value-added lender to its customers.

Loanspark handles all the logistics of developing and running a new lending service on behalf of its co-branded partners. And once the product is delivered, the partner markets it under their own brand name as a new commercial lending solution.

Sustainable Business Growth with Loanspark

CEO Michael Barnett wants to change the way business lending is done. Michael states, "There is a need for change in the lending space. It's our collective responsibility to make funding more accessible to SMBs and engage all B2B businesses willing to participate." He adds, "Loanspark can position any B2B business to provide funding to its customers as a value-added service."

These are the fundamental values that set Loanspark apart in the embedded finance space:

Commitment to advocating for SMB success

20+ years of experience in the commercial lending industry and customer advocacy

Strong motivation to standardize the messy business lending processes

Keen interest in driving equitable financing

A one-stop financial marketplace experience

About Loanspark

During his 20-year career in the commercial lending space, CEO Michael Barnett witnessed the struggles SMBs and startups endured when seeking business capital. Following this, Michael set out on a mission to make funding accessible to all entrepreneurs, and that's how Loanspark was born. Loanspark simplifies the needlessly complicated business lending process for borrowers and lenders through a financial ecosystem that fosters mutual growth. Michael says, "We make the process easy: your customers grow, you grow!"

