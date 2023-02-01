COSORI Launches 13-Quart Air Fryer Oven, Their Largest Multifunctional Air Fryer Oven with 11 Cooking Functions

New "Do It All" Air Fryer Oven Model with Larger Capacity, Designed to Support Healthier Lifestyles for Families at a Low Price Point

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesync Co's premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI, the number one air fryer brand* that promotes nutritious, healthy living, announces the launch of its newest air fryer product, the COSORI 13-Quart Air Fryer Oven. This model has a larger capacity, dual heating, and more functionality at one of the lowest price points on the market for the size.

COSORI Logo (PRNewswire)

The COSORI 13-Quart Air Fryer Oven will quickly become a kitchen staple for larger households and multi-level cooking, offering multi-functions for use such as:

A slow-cooking rotisserie function: Improved three-pronged spit fork and basket combined with 90-450 degrees Fahrenheit temperature range able to slow cook meats.

Two wind speeds: High or low fan speed settings to better support rotisserie cooking.

Two cook trays with larger inner cavity: Cook more food at once with the two cook trays (air fryer tray and food tray) equipped to hold an eight-inch pizza, four slices of toast, and four pounds of chicken.

Seven toast levels: With a max temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, there's a perfect level for everyone's preference when it comes to morning toast.

Eleven impressive functions: As easy as a click of a button with functions including; air fry, toast, pizza, bake, broil, roast, dry (dehydrate), proof, keep warm, reheat, and rotisserie.

"The COSORI 13-Quart Air Fryer Oven is our most functional air fryer product yet, designed to serve those who cook often without sacrificing quality, space, or affordability," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "We're thrilled to provide a functional and high performing kitchen accessory that will be a go-to daily-use product for many families."

With dual heating and a high-speed fan, the new COSORI 13-Quart Air Fryer Oven cooks 17 percent faster than older air fryer models, and 40 percent faster than traditional ovens. It also has an easy-to-clean nonstick design that is dishwasher safe so cleanup is just as easy as the cooking process.

The COSORI 13-Quart Air Fryer Oven is now available on COSORI.com or Amazon for $139.99 in stainless steel. For additional information, visit COSORI.com.

About COSORI

Launched in 2016, COSORI offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food, even when they have a full plate. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, COSORI has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit COSORI.com.

*Source: Stackline data for U.S. Amazon Sales

13-Quart Air Fryer Oven (PRNewswire)

