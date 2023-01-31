ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages PLDT Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PHI

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) resulting from allegations that PLDT may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PLDT securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10686 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 16, 2022, PLDT announced that it had overrun its budget by PHP 48 billion (equivalent to $866 million) for broadband and data projects over the past four years and that it was undertaking a management reorganization process and has initiated improvements on its processes and systems to address weakness that allowed such budget overruns to occur. Then on December 18, 2022, Bloomberg published an article which stated "[t]he Philippines' Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry into the 48-billion peso ($866 million) capital spending budget overrun at PLDT Inc. that triggered a record plunge in the stock amid questions over its corporate governance and fiscal control." The Bloomberg article added that the "[a]mount is close to its combined 2020 and 2021 net income".

On this news, PLDT's American depositary receipts (ADR) price fell $6.35 per ADR, or 23%, to close at $20.46 per ADR on December 19, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

