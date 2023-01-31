Roadrunner Receives Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Elite Carrier Award

On-time service and industry-leading transit times helped Roadrunner win top designation from one of the largest global third-party logistics firms

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, today announced it had received an Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL), the second- largest freight brokerage and one of the largest third-party logistics (3PL) firms in North America, at the SMC3 supply chain intelligence event in Atlanta, GA. The award is part of TQL's Preferred LTL (Less-than-Truckload) Carrier Program which measures LTL carriers on key performance metrics including shipments handled in their network, on-time service, claims ratio, and technology integration capabilities to ensure the best quality for their customers.

The receipt of the Elite Carrier Award comes after Roadrunner announced reduced transit times in 130 major lanes by 1 to 4 days, launched 1-day service on its signature Chicago-to-SoCal and SoCal-to-Chicago lanes, and debuted its new Haul Now™ app which delivers real-time tracking for its customers. These enhancements to its network represented Roadrunner's fourth round of transit time improvements over the past 18 months. Leveraging the industry's most advanced Machine-Learning ('ML') algorithm to optimize its less-than-truckload (LTL) network operations, Roadrunner now offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other LTL carrier.

"Congratulations to Roadrunner for earning a 2023 TQL Preferred LTL Elite Carrier Award," said TQL President Kerry Byrne. "The people behind Roadrunner are hard-working and dedicated to this industry, and those traits do not go unnoticed. We are thankful that Roadrunner's help keeps TQL and America moving."

"On behalf of our entire team, I am honored to accept this award," said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO at Roadrunner. "It is a true testament to our relentless work and dedication of our Roadrunners to build the best LTL carrier in this industry. It is great to know that customers are taking notice of our industry leading transit time and service level improvements. Out of all the LTL carriers in the U.S., we are excited to be recognized among this prestigious group. Congratulations to the other recipients as well and especially Old Dominion Freight Lines, Southeastern Freight Lines, Estes, and ABF Freight."

"Our Smart Long-Haul Network™ is really becoming a game changer in the LTL industry," said Lori Blaney, Senior Vice President of Sales at Roadrunner. "The fact that we run 100% of our shipments over-the-road (OTR) and 0% via rail has made all the difference in the world. Shippers are noticing our optimized network and loving the fact that we are easy to work with, provide clear communication, give access to real-time data and tracking, and prioritize their needs."

Roadrunner has spent the last two years optimizing its network, building industry-leading technology tools, and assembling a diverse and talented team. The company was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's most trustworthy companies and awarded Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio. Roadrunner continues to win service quality awards from multiple shippers.

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 36 metro markets, the company's SmartNetwork™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage. More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner SmartNetwork™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

Total Quality Logistics (TQL) creates greater supply chain efficiencies for our customers by combining industry-leading technology with unmatched customer service. Customers and carriers turn to us daily to solve their transportation needs with competitive pricing, continuous communication and a commitment to do it right — every time. Through our comprehensive portfolio of logistics services and network of 130,000+ carriers we move 3 million loads of freight annually. Our company and employees make the world a better place by donating thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars each year through TQL Cares and the TQL Foundation. We are proud to be the naming rights sponsor of TQL Stadium, home of Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati. Founded in 1997 in Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL is one of the largest logistics firms in North America, with 10,000+ employees in 56 offices across the U.S. Learn more at TQL.com.

