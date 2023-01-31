QDOBA Mexican Eats'® Citrus Lime Shrimp Is Back By Popular Demand

Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brings back its tangy, sustainably-sourced protein option after overwhelmingly positive fan feedback

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA is inviting guests to indulge in its fan-favorite Citrus Lime Shrimp, which is back by popular demand and available for a limited time. With many Americans observing special diets during this time of year and some even abstaining from red meat on a weekly basis, QDOBA is one of the few restaurants in the fast-casual segment to address the growing demand and offer a seafood protein option. Its much-beloved Citrus Lime Shrimp is not only freshly sautéed in-house daily in a flavorful, tangy citrus lime sauce, but also is sustainably sourced.

"When we first introduced Citrus Lime Shrimp in June 2022, it was inspired by my trips to the Yucatan where freshly caught shrimp are seared over an open fire and served with bright, sour oranges. It quickly became a fan favorite to level up any burrito, bowl or entrée," said Katy Velazquez, Executive Chef at QDOBA. "Our guests enjoy exciting twists on traditional menu items, as well as fun and different flavor combinations. Their positive feedback motivated the return of this delicious menu offering for a limited time. We continuously add new items to keep our menu fresh — literally and figuratively — and our flavors exciting for loyal QDOBA guests, while inviting new guests to taste the crave worthiness themselves!"

QDOBA's Citrus Lime Shrimp is available in two chef-crafted entrées or guests can use the unique protein to customize their own unique dish. Guests may be tempted by a Citrus Lime Shrimp Burrito or Bowl topped with chile crema, cotija cheese and pico de gallo, or a Surf & Turf Burrito or Bowl that pairs our shrimp with grilled steak, for double the flavor and double the protein. For guests opting to create their own entrées, freshly sautéed Citrus Lime Shrimp can be paired with any toppings and salsas, and incorporated into a bowl, burrito, quesadilla or salad; there are endless combinations!

QDOBA's Citrus Lime Shrimp is available to order in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for pickup or delivery at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about QDOBA and its flavorful, chef-crafted menu, please visit www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com.

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

