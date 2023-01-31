Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

HONOLULU, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

"A heartfelt mahalo to our team as they tirelessly worked through a year in which we had multiple projects in motion that make us a stronger, better airline," said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. "I am incredibly proud of what our team members do to care for our company, our guests and each other. We saw continued strong demand in our domestic markets and recovery in our international markets illustrating that Hawaiʻi is a top destination and we are the carrier of choice. I am excited to see what we can accomplish in 2023 as we continue to build a solid foundation for our future."

Fourth Quarter 2022 - Key Financial Metrics and Results



GAAP

Yo3Y Change

Adjusted (a)

Yo3Y Change Net Loss

($50.2M)

($99.9M)

($24.7M)

($70.6M) Diluted EPS

($0.98)

($2.05)

($0.49)

($1.49) Pre-tax Margin

(8.6) %

(18.2) pts.

(4.3) %

(13.2) pts. EBITDA

($6.1M)

($120.3M)

$25.6M

($83.4M) Operating Cost per ASM

15.46¢

3.30¢

10.89¢

1.35¢

Full Year 2022 - Key Financial Metrics and Results



GAAP

Yo3Y Change

Adjusted (a)

Yo3Y Change Net Loss

($240.1M)

($464.1M)

($210.5M)

($429.3M) Diluted EPS

($4.67)

($9.38)

($4.08)

($8.68) Pre-tax Margin

(11.1) %

(21.9) pts.

(10.0) %

(20.5) pts. EBITDA

($61.9M)

($553.6M)

($31.0M)

($515.8M) Operating Cost per ASM

15.26¢

3.10¢

10.78¢

1.24¢



(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted operating cost per ASM (CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items) to each of their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022 the Company had:

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.4 billion

Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.7 billion

Air traffic liability of $590.8 million

Liquidity of $1.6 billion , including an undrawn revolving credit facility of $235 million

Revenue Environment

The strength of the leisure market was evident as Hawaiian saw robust demand in its U.S. Mainland to Hawaiʻi routes and international routes excluding Japan. Demand remained strong for premium products and there was positive momentum in sales of its Extra Comfort product and newer preferred seat option. The Company's overall operating revenue for the fourth quarter 2022 was up 3.2% compared to the fourth quarter 2019 on 6% lower capacity. The Company's overall operating revenue for 2022 was down 6.7% from 2019 on 9.3% lower capacity as the impacts of Omicron were experienced industry wide in most of the first quarter.

Other revenue for fourth quarter 2022 was up 35.1% compared to the same period in 2019 and for the full year 2022 up 30.4% compared to 2019 driven by cargo revenue and sales of HawaiianMiles.

2022 Highlights

Routes and scheduled services

Operated at 91% of its 2019 capacity, comprised of 115%, 79%, and 44% capacity on its North America , Neighbor Island, and International routes, respectively

Resumed international flights, between Honolulu , Hawaiʻi and Auckland, New Zealand , and Honolulu , Hawaiʻi and Tokyo Haneda Airport

Signed agreement with Amazon to operate and maintain an initial fleet of 10 Airbus A330-300 freighters to move cargo between airports near Amazon's distribution facilities starting in the fall of 2023

Announced a new nonstop flight between Honolulu and Rarotonga, Cook Islands , which will launch in May 2023 , providing travelers from Hawaiian's 15 U.S. Mainland gateway cities convenient one-stop connection to the Cook Islands

Guest experience

Announced agreement with Starlink to provide complimentary industry leading satellite internet connectivity to every guest onboard flights between Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S., Asia , and Oceania starting in 2023

Introduced the benefit of two free checked bags for primary cardmembers who purchase their tickets directly with the Company in partnership with Barclays, its co-brand credit card issuer

Established a new interline agreement with Mokulele to facilitate travel bookings and connections for passengers connecting from Mokulele-served airports to any Hawaiian Airlines destination worldwide in a single transaction

Fleet and financing

Entered into an agreement with Boeing to purchase 2 additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft, bringing the Company's total order to 12 aircraft, the first of which is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023

Amended and extended $235 million revolving credit facility that matures in December 2025

Repurchased the remaining $62.4 million of outstanding Series-2020-1A and Series-2020- 1B Equipment Notes

People

Received ratification by Hawaiian's employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers for five-year contracts that provide for wage increases and important work rule changes for nearly 2,500 employees

Received ratification by Hawaiian's employees represented by the Transport Workers Union of America for a five-year contract that provides wage increases and important work rule changes for 55 employees

Awards and Recognition

Recognized by Conde Nast's 2022 Readers Choice Awards as one of The Best Airlines in the United States

Named by Forbes' 2022 America's Best Employers by State rankings as Hawai'i's Best Employer

Awarded by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Award as the Best Domestic Airline

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

In May 2022, the Company issued its 2022 Corporate Kuleana (Responsibility) Report, providing updates on Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") initiatives, including new commitments to replace single-use plastics in cabin service by 2029 and to locally source 40% of food and beverage for its Hawai'i-based catering operations by 2025. Other accomplishments in 2022 include the following:

Engaged over 1250 volunteers comprised of almost 800 employees and over 450 of their family members who donated almost 6800 hours of community service work for almost 150 organizations throughout Hawaiʻi

Raised more than $33,000 for the Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge, a group supporting the preservation, protection, and restoration of native forest lands in the Hakalau National Wildlife Refuge on Hawaiʻi island through the annual Hawaiian Airlines Holoholo Challenge

Donated $117,550 through Hawaiian Airlines Foundation including a $100,000 grant to Kāko'o 'Ōiwi, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the cultural, spiritual and traditional practices of the Native Hawaiian community

Expanded decarbonization efforts through research into sustainable aviation fuel with Par Hawaii and a partnership with REGENT, a developer of all-electric seagliders

The Company continues to focus on creating long-term value and positively impacting the people, the environment and the communities it serves. The Company will publish its fourth annual Corporate Kuleana Report in the spring of 2023, highlighting its ESG commitments.

Other

Signed a tentative agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association in January 2023 subject to ratification by the Company's pilots.

First Quarter 2023 Outlook

2023 presents challenges in the core markets in which Hawaiian operates. In building a strong foundation for the future that will make the Company a better airline, it is focused on completing an extensive list of initiatives which include preparing for the launch of freighter operations for Amazon, going live with its new Passenger Service System, offering industry-leading internet connectivity service on its transpacific flights, placing mobile technology in the hands of its guest-facing employees, and flying its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Item

First Quarter 2023

Guidance

GAAP Equivalent

GAAP First Quarter

2023 Guidance Available Seat Miles (ASMs)

Up 14.0% to up 17.0%







Operating Revenue per ASM (RASM)

Up 7.5% to up 10.5%







CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items (a)

Down 1.0% to up 2.0%

Costs per ASM

Up 1.4% to up 3.6% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Up 17.0% to up 20.0%







Economic Fuel Price per Gallon

(a)(b)

$3.10

Average fuel price per gallon,

including taxes and delivery

$3.08 Effective Tax Rate

~21%









Full Year 2023 Outlook

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the full year ending December 31, 2023 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year ending December 31, 2023 to be approximately 21% percent.

Item

Full Year 2023

Guidance

GAAP Equivalent

GAAP Full Year

2023 Guidance ASMs

Up 9.5% to up 12.5%







CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items (a)

Up 1.0% to up 5.0%

Costs per ASM

Down 0.4% to up 2.6% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Up 10.5% to up 13.5%







Economic Fuel Price per Gallon

(a)(b)

$2.92

Average fuel price per gallon,

including taxes and delivery

$2.89 Capital Expenditures

$330M to $380M











(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items and economic fuel price per gallon to each of their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (b) Fuel price per gallon estimates are based on the January 17, 2023 fuel forward curve.

Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Investor Conference Call

The Company's quarterly and full year earnings conference call is scheduled to begin today (January 31, 2023) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (USA). The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may listen to the live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not available for the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for 90 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 18 years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. In 2022, the carrier topped Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline and was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes.

Now in its 94th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's positioning for the upcoming year; plans for additional route service; expectations related to Hawaiian's agreement with Amazon; the Company's environmental commitments; the Company's outlook for the first fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2023; and statements as to other matters that do not relate strictly to historical facts or statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements.

The Company is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed from time to time in the Company's public filings and public announcements, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

Table 1.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2019

% Change

2022

2019

% Change



(in thousands, except per share data) Operating Revenue:























Passenger

$ 650,841

$ 648,782

0.3 %

$ 2,335,440

$ 2,597,772

(10.1) % Other

80,194

59,355

35.1 %

305,827

234,456

30.4 % Total

731,035

708,137

3.2 %

2,641,267

2,832,228

(6.7) % Operating Expenses:























Wages and benefits

218,045

185,659

17.4 %

833,137

723,656

15.1 % Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

213,204

137,283

55.3 %

817,077

542,573

50.6 % Aircraft rent

25,859

27,131

(4.7) %

103,846

118,904

(12.7) % Maintenance materials and repairs

65,219

67,233

(3.0) %

236,153

249,772

(5.5) % Aircraft and passenger servicing

42,060

43,972

(4.3) %

152,550

164,275

(7.1) % Commissions and other selling

32,076

33,618

(4.6) %

113,843

130,216

(12.6) % Depreciation and amortization

33,735

39,632

(14.9) %

136,169

158,906

(14.3) % Other rentals and landing fees

37,122

33,845

9.7 %

147,143

129,622

13.5 % Purchased services

33,637

33,261

1.1 %

129,350

131,567

(1.7) % Special items

12,500

—

100.0 %

18,803

—

100.0 % Other

50,365

37,219

35.3 %

163,250

155,260

5.1 % Total

763,822

638,853

19.6 %

2,851,321

2,504,751

13.8 % Operating Loss

(32,787)

69,284

(147.3) %

(210,054)

327,477

(164.1) % Nonoperating Income (Expense):























Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

(23,054)

(6,596)





(95,815)

(27,864)



Interest income

11,858

3,378





32,141

12,583



Capitalized interest

1,070

779





4,244

4,492



Other components of net periodic benefit cost

1,252

(920)





5,065

(3,864)



Gains (losses) on fuel derivatives

(1,978)

494





(3,041)

(6,709)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—





(8,568)

—



Gains (losses) on investments, net

(4,563)

66





(43,082)

192



Gains (losses) on foreign debt

(15,629)

1,540





26,667

(540)



Other, net

913

(116)





(1,406)

(771)



Total

(30,131)

(1,375)





(83,795)

(22,481)



Loss Before Income Taxes

(62,918)

67,909





(293,849)

304,996



Income tax benefit

(12,758)

18,192





(53,768)

81,012



Net Loss

$ (50,160)

$ 49,717





$ (240,081)

$ 223,984



Net Loss Per Common Stock Share:























Basic

$ (0.98)

$ 1.07





$ (4.67)

$ 4.72



Diluted

$ (0.98)

$ 1.07





$ (4.67)

$ 4.71



Weighted Average Number of Common Stock Shares Outstanding:























Basic

51,413

46,402





51,361

47,435



Diluted

51,413

46,658





51,361

47,546



Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share

$ —

$ 0.12





$ —

$ 0.48





Table 2.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Selected Statistical Data

(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2019

% Change

2022

2019

% Change



(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) Scheduled Operations (a) :























Revenue passengers flown

2,651

2,893

(8.4) %

9,995

11,737

(14.8) % Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

3,982,719

4,520,090

(11.9) %

14,932,750

17,808,913

(16.2) % Available seat miles (ASM)

4,931,687

5,242,919

(5.9) %

18,636,466

20,568,476

(9.4) % Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield)

16.34 ¢

14.35 ¢

13.9 %

15.64 ¢

14.59 ¢

7.2 % Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

80.8 %

86.2 %

(5.4) pt.

80.1 %

86.6 %

(6.5) pt. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)

13.20 ¢

12.37 ¢

6.7 %

12.53 ¢

12.63 ¢

(0.8) % Total Operations (a) :























Revenue passengers flown

2,655

2,898

(8.4) %

10,015

11,751

(14.8) % RPM

3,988,798

4,526,797

(11.9) %

14,964,500

17,826,887

(16.1) % ASM

4,940,514

5,255,202

(6.0) %

18,684,642

20,596,711

(9.3) % Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

80.7 %

86.1 %

(5.4) pt.

80.1 %

86.6 %

(6.5) pt. Operating revenue per ASM (RASM)

14.80 ¢

13.47 ¢

9.9 %

14.14 ¢

13.75 ¢

2.8 % Operating cost per ASM (CASM)

15.46 ¢

12.16 ¢

27.1 %

15.26 ¢

12.16 ¢

25.5 % CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items (b)

10.89 ¢

9.54 ¢

14.2 %

10.78 ¢

9.54 ¢

13.0 % Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (c)

4.32 ¢

2.62 ¢

64.9 %

4.37 ¢

2.62 ¢

66.8 % Revenue block hours operated

51,715

56,246

(8.1) %

195,361

218,801

(10.7) % Gallons of jet fuel consumed

64,485

68,454

(5.8) %

239,231

270,001

(11.4) % Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual) (c)

$ 3.31

$ 2.01

64.7 %

$ 3.42

$ 2.01

70.1 % Economic fuel cost per gallon (c)(d)

$ 3.31

$ 2.05

61.5 %

$ 3.42

$ 2.06

66.0 %





(a) Includes the operations of the Company's contract carrier under a capacity purchase agreement, which was terminated in the first half of 2021. Total Operations includes both scheduled and chartered operations. (b) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (c) Includes applicable taxes and fees. (d) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of economic fuel costs per gallon to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Table 3.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Economic Fuel Expense

(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) (unaudited)

The price and availability of aircraft fuel is volatile due to global economic and geopolitical factors that we can neither control nor accurately predict. The increase in aircraft fuel expense is illustrated in the following table:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2019

% Change

2022

2019

% Change



(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery

$ 213,204

$ 137,283

55.3 %

$ 817,077

$ 542,573

50.6 % Fuel gallons consumed

64,485

68,454

(5.8) %

239,231

270,001

(11.4) % Average fuel price per gallon, including taxes and delivery

$ 3.31

$ 2.01

64.7 %

$ 3.42

$ 2.01

70.1 %

The Company believes that economic fuel expense is a good measure of the effect of fuel prices on its business as it most closely approximates the net cash outflow associated with the purchase of fuel for its operations in a period. The Company defines economic fuel expense as GAAP aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery, plus realized losses on settlement of fuel derivative instruments during the period.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2019

% Change

2022

2019

% Change



(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery

$ 213,204

$ 137,283

55.3 %

$ 817,077

$ 542,573

50.6 % Realized losses on settlement of fuel derivative instruments

401

3,108

(87.1) %

401

12,403

(96.8) % Economic fuel expense

$ 213,605

$ 140,391

52.2 %

$ 817,478

$ 554,976

47.3 % Fuel gallons consumed

64,485

68,454

(5.8) %

239,231

270,001

(11.4) % Economic fuel costs per gallon

$ 3.31

$ 2.05

61.5 %

$ 3.42

$ 2.06

66.0 %





Estimated three months ending March 31, 2023

Estimated twelve months ending December 31, 2023



(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery

$ 192,398 - $ 197,332

$ 764,806 - $ 785,570 Realized (gains)/losses on settlement of fuel derivative contracts

1,133 - 1,133

7,496 - 7,496 Economic fuel expense

$ 193,531

$ 198,465

$ 772,302

$ 793,066 Fuel gallons consumed

62,498

64,101

264,350 - 271,527 Economic fuel costs per gallon

$ 3.10 - $ 3.10

$ 2.92 - $ 2.92

Table 4.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation (unaudited)

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS), CASM, PRASM, RASM, Passenger Revenue per RPM, Passenger Revenue per ASM, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted pre-tax margin. Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. The adjustments are described below:

CBA related expense . In January 2022 , we reached a tentative agreement with our IAM-M and IAM-C employees. In February 2022 , employees represented by the IAM-M and IAM-C ratified a new CBA, which included a one-time signing bonus of $2.1 million , which was recorded in wages and benefits during the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, we and the IAM completed a separation program under the CBA and recognized a $2.6 million one-time expense, which was recorded in wages and benefits.



Special items . The Company recorded the following as special items:



Gain on sale of aircraft . During the second quarter of 2022, the Company sold three ATR-72 aircraft and recognized a $2.6 million gain on the transactions, which was recorded in Other operating expense in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 , the Company recorded a gain on disposal for Boeing 767-300 aircraft equipment of $1.9 million in conjunction with the retirement of its Boeing 767-300 fleet.



Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments . Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.



Loss on extinguishment of debt . Loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded to allow investors to better analyze our core operational performance and more readily compare our results to other airlines in the periods presented below.



Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt . Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to our functional currency.



Unrealized loss on investment securities. Unrealized losses on equity securities and gains on derivative instruments in our investment portfolio are driven by changes in market prices and currency fluctuations, which are recorded in Other nonoperating expense in the consolidated statements of operations.

The Company believes that adjusting for the impact of an effective tax rate differential, the receipt of grant proceeds, changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts and foreign currency derivative contracts, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, special items, and the sale of aircraft and aircraft equipment helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2019

2022

2019



Total

Diluted

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Per Share



(in thousands, except per share data) GAAP net income (loss), as reported

$ (50,160)

$ (0.98)

$ 49,717

$ 1.07

$(240,081)

$ (4.67)

$ 223,984

$ 4.71 Adjusted for:































CBA related expense

—

—

—

—

4,678

0.09

—

— Special items

12,500

0.24

—

—

18,803

0.37

—

— Gain on sale of aircraft

—

—

—

—

(2,578)

(0.05)

(1,948)

(0.04) Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

1,577

0.03

(3,602)

(0.08)

2,640

0.05

(5,694)

(0.13) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

8,568

0.17

—

— Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

15,501

0.30

(1,558)

(0.03)

(26,196)

(0.51)

696

0.02 Unrealized loss on investment securities

2,110

0.04

—

—

24,949

0.49

—

— Tax effect of adjustments

(6,211)

(0.12)

1,370

0.03

(1,242)

(0.02)

1,845

0.04 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$ (24,683)

$ (0.49)

$ 45,927

$ 0.99

$(210,459)

$ (4.08)

$ 218,883

$ 4.60





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2019

2022

2019



(in thousands) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ (62,918)

$ 67,909

$ (293,849)

$ 304,996 Adjusted for:















CBA related expense

—

—

4,678

— Special items

12,500

—

18,803

— Gain on sale of aircraft

—

—

(2,578)

(1,948) Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

1,577

(3,602)

2,640

(5,694) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

8,568

— Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

15,501

(1,558)

(26,196)

696 Unrealized loss on investment securities

2,110

—

24,949

— Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ (31,230)

$ 62,749

$ (262,985)

$ 298,050





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2019

2022

2019



(in thousands) Net Income (Loss) before Taxes

$ (62,918)

$ 67,909

$ (293,849)

$ 304,996 Depreciation & Amortization

33,735

39,632

136,169

158,906 Interest and amortization of debt

(23,054)

(6,596)

(95,815)

(27,864) EBITDA, as reported

(6,129)

114,137

(61,865)

491,766 Adjusted for:















CBA related expense

—

—

4,678

— Special items

12,500

—

18,803

— Gain on sale of aircraft

—

—

(2,578)

(1,948) Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

1,577

(3,602)

2,640

(5,694) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

8,568

— Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

15,501

(1,558)

(26,196)

696 Unrealized loss on investment securities

2,110

—

24,949

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 25,559

$ 108,977

$ (31,001)

$ 484,820

Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)

The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items. These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022

2019

2022

2019



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP operating expenses

$ 763,822

$ 638,853

$ 2,851,321

$ 2,504,751 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(213,204)

(137,283)

(817,077)

(542,573) CBA related expense

—

—

(4,678)

— Special items

(12,500)

—

(18,803)

— Gain on sale of aircraft

—

—

2,578

1,948 Adjusted operating expenses

$ 538,118

$ 501,570

$ 2,013,341

$ 1,964,126 Available Seat Miles

4,940,514

5,255,202

18,684,642

20,596,711 CASM—GAAP

15.46 ¢

12.16 ¢

15.26 ¢

12.16 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(4.32)

(2.62)

(4.37)

(2.62) CBA related expense

—

—

(0.02)

— Special items

(0.25)

—

(0.10)

— Gain on sale of aircraft

—

—

0.01

— CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items

10.89 ¢

9.54 ¢

10.78 ¢

9.54 ¢





Estimated three months ending

March 31, 2023

Estimated twelve months ending

December 31, 2023



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP operating expenses

$ 722,288 - $ 757,837

$ 2,988,528 - $ 3,161,089 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(193,744) - (198,712)

(771,902) - (792,859) Non-recurring items

4,078

4,078

10,028

10,028 Adjusted operating expenses

$ 532,622 - $ 563,203

$ 2,226,654 - $ 2,378,258 Available seat miles

4,859,875 - 4,987,766

20,459,683 - 21,020,222 CASM - GAAP

14.86 ¢ - 15.19 ¢

14.61 ¢ - 15.04 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(3.99) - (3.99)

(3.77) - (3.77) Non-recurring items

0.08

0.08

0.05

0.05 CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items

10.95 ¢ - 11.28 ¢

10.89 ¢ - 11.32 ¢

Pre-tax margin

The Company excludes unrealized (gains) losses from fuel derivative instruments, foreign debt, and equity securities, gain on the sale of aircraft, and non-recurring items from pre-tax margin for the same reasons as described above.





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2019

2022

2019 Pre-Tax Margin, as reported

(8.6) %

9.6 %

(11.1) %

10.8 % Adjusted for:















CBA related expense

—

—

0.2

— Special items

1.7

—

0.7

— Gain on sale of aircraft

—

—

(0.1)

(0.1) Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

0.2

(0.5)

0.1

(0.2) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

0.3

— Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

2.1

(0.2)

(1.0)

— Unrealized loss on equity securities

0.3

—

0.9

— Adjusted Pre-Tax Margin

(4.3) %

8.9 %

(10.0) %

10.5 %

