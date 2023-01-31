American Urological Association Names New Assistant Secretary

Dr. Jose A. Karam to support the Association's strategies and activities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

BALTIMORE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Jose A. Karam, MD, FACS, has been named by the Board of Directors as AUA Assistant Secretary for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Dr. Karam will begin his three-year term as Assistant Secretary on June 1, 2023.

As Assistant Secretary for these geographic regions, Dr. Karam will be responsible for shaping and executing on the AUA's international strategy, programming and activities within Europe, the Middle East and Africa. By fully leveraging the AUA's global reach, as well as an influence tremendously respected around the world, Dr. Karam will also assist in implementing the AUA's International Education Plan and identifying new opportunities with national and multi-national urological societies. Additionally, he will work to further expand relationships with key urologists and other regional strategic partners, take part in the AUA's Annual Meeting and serve as a section editor for the AUA publication, AUANews.

"Dr. Karam's extensive involvement in these regions' urologic communities, coupled with his leadership, and clinical expertise makes him the ideal candidate for this role," said AUA Secretary, John D. Denstedt, MD. "The Board and I look forward to working with Dr. Karam to advance our many international opportunities and collaborations."

Dr. Karam has lectured and organized conferences in 23 countries, including Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Egypt, Spain, France, Belgium, Türkiye and Croatia and has represented the AUA as a speaker in Peru, Chile, Lebanon, Spain, and China. He also has leadership experience on both the national and international stage through his membership to the International Medical Advisory Board of the Lebanese Urology Society, the Board of Directors of the King Hussein Award for Cancer Research and the Strategy Advisory Board at Cancer Research UK in the Cambridge Centre Urological Malignancies Programme, and the Executive Committee of the Texas Urological Society. Dr. Karam has served as a member of the AUA Testicular Cancer Guideline Panel, as well as the AUA Renal Mass and Localized Renal Cancer Panel. He served as a member of the Programmatic Panel of the U.S. Department of Defense Kidney Cancer Research Program and currently serves on the Medical Steering Committee of the Kidney Cancer Association and the Examination Committee of the American Board of Urology.

Dr. Karam currently practices urologic oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, where he holds dual appointments as an associate professor in the department of urology and the department of translational molecular pathology. He has published more than 250 manuscripts and chapters, is currently in editorial service for three urology and oncology journals and serves as a reviewer for many more journals.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

